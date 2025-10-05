The New England Patriots face their most important matchup of the season on Sunday night. New England takes on Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in a true measuring stick game for the Patriots. Thankfully, they should have one of their best defensive players available despite recent injury struggles.

Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams is expected to play against the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams missed some practice time this week with an ankle injury. There was serious concern that he could end up missing Sunday's game against the Bills entirely.

In fact, one Bills broadcast thought it would be a noteworthy absence ahead of the big game.

“This is a noteworthy absence,” Bills broadcaster Chris Brown said on Thursday. “Williams and fellow DT Christian Barmore have been a big interior presence in New England's run front thus far, where Pats are giving up just 77.5 rushing yards per game.”

Williams has logged nine total tackles, including two sacks, in four games this season.

Can the Patriots come out on top against the Bills on Sunday Night Football?

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would love to start his tenure in New England with a victory against Buffalo.

The Bills will be the toughest opponent the Patriots have played all season. These division rivals know each other well, so the Patriots will have to bring their A game if they want to come out on top.

The Bills have dominated this rivalry during the Josh Allen era. In fact, the Patriots have only won two of their last 10 games against the Bills. The last victory came on January 5th when New England beat Buffalo 23-16.

But Allen has yet to face this Patriots defense led by Vrabel.

New England made plenty of upgrades on defense this offseason, headliend by the addition of Milton Williams. Those additions, plus a new defensive scheme, could give the Patriots a chance against Allen.

It will be fascinating to see what happens when New England's defense is on the field.

Patriots at Bills kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.