The Ryan Reynolds-led road trip film, Animal Friends, has enlisted yet another A-lister to its growing ensemble. Social media megastar Addison Rae has joined the cast of the film.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll broke the story that Rae has joined the ensemble of Animal Friends — a film with an already-stacked ensemble consisting of Reynolds, Jason Mamoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza. The film is being helmed by Emmy-winner Peter Attencio and was written by the duo of Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.

Animal Friends is being described as a hybrid film, with parts being animated and parts being live-action. The logline is still being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that Rae will be one of the main live-action players in the film.

To her credit, Addison Rae went from influencer with over 80 million TikTok followers to multi-faceted talent. She made her leading role debut in He’s All That — a gender-swapped reimagining of She’s All That — for Netflix in 2021 and will also have a leading role in the Eli Roth-directed horror flick, Thanksgiving, later this year.

Ryan Reynolds is always booked and busy — he’s currently in production on a Red Notice sequel and Deadpool 3. His most recent role was in the holiday film Spirited opposite Will Farrell for Apple TV+. He also had a cameo in the Chris Evans, Ana de Armas-led Ghosted film for the same streamer. Jason Momoa will appear in Fast X in a couple of weeks and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year and is also in production on Chief of War for Apple TV+. Aubrey Plaza is coming off a career year with roles in Emily the Criminal and The White Lotus. She also appeared in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre opposite Jason Statham earlier this year and has a slew of projects coming up including Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.