A new FC 24 Deep Dive from EA Sports launched today, showcasing the new improvements and changes to FC 24 Clubs. Additionally, the developer released some pitch notes going more into detail everything new with the mode.

Perhaps the two biggest announcements is Cross-Play coming to Clubs, as well as the mode's inclusion on the Nintendo Switch version of the FC 24. Additionally, Club Leagues have been vastly improved, with a Playoff Phase that potentially sees your team winning the trophy. More customization options, fan reputation, and the inclusion of PlayStyles attempts to make Clubs different this year.

In case you missed, you can check out the deep dive from EA Sports below:

Let's take a further look into everything new with Clubs in FC 24.

Cross-Play Coming To Clubs, Mode Confirmed For Switch Version

As mentioned before, Clubs is coming to the Nintendo Switch version of FC 24. The experience won't be limited either. On the Switch, players get to fully experience the mode, customizing their Virtual Pro, club, and create their own club with friends.

Fans will also be delighted to know that Frostbite 3 is coming to the FC 24 Switch port. Prior to this, FIFA games on the switch had to make do with a modified Ignite engine that didn't do the game justice. Now, EA FC 24 should look closer to their PS4 and Xbox One counterparts.

Speaking of other consoles, FC 24's Cross-Play feature is coming to Clubs. It works like this:

PS4 and Xbox One Players can play together

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can play together

The Nintendo Switch version does not support Cross-Play

As long as you own a platform on the same generation, nothing stops you from joining a team full of other players on different systems. However, the setting can be deactivated by ticking the local cross-play option to “disabled”.

All Clubs modes are supported through Cross-Play, including Leagues, Friendly, Playoff, and Drop-In.

FC 24 Clubs League

Club League seasons go on for about six weeks, roughly, and split into two phases:

League Phase

Playoff Phase

League Phase

The League phase, as you may have guessed, is all about winning and accumulating points to reach Promotion matches. Reaching higher tiers, like the Elite division, earns you more rewards.

Once in Division 5, you longer only have a few matches to obtain points you need. In FC 24 Clubs, all points you earn helps your club, and no losses damage the points your club has. Perhaps the biggest change is that you can no longer be relegated. However, each new division brings more challenge.

Promotion Matches

Earning enough points promotes your club to a Promotion match, a series match with a specific objective you must accomplish to move forward. Failure to do so results in your club remaining in its division. However, you won't be to far away from trying again, as all your points won't go away.

At the end of the league phase, your club earns more fans based on their performance. Additionally, each season offers new items to customize your club with.

When the League Phase ends, you and your club will be preparing for the Club Playoffs

Club Playoffs

All clubs get grouped into pools and play a specific amount of matches to climb up the Division's Playoff Table. Unlike the League phase, you must win. Draws do not occur, as both teams head to extra time (and penalties, if need be). You'll still be able to play in the League Phase, though you won't earn points.

Based on your playoff performances your club receives even more rewards and increase your reputation. Winning the playoff phase earns your team a The Clubs League Trophy. As long as you participated in one Playoff Match and stay with the team, you earn VOLTA COINS to spend on the VOLTA SHOP.

Fans & Reputation

Every club match played all contributes toward a “shared progression system” amongst club teammates. Your club gains fan over time which adds to your reputation. So there's more incentive now to keep winning and grow your fanbase quickly. With a higher reputation levels, your club unlocks the following:

Higher OVR AI teammates

Higher Tier stadiums

Stadium Vanity

Club Customization

Stadium editing in clubs is vastly improved over last year's game, including new 3 customizable stadiums, as well as banners, colors, lighting, and inflatables.

Show off your new trophies in the pitch in the Playoffs

New animated tifos alongside the classic ones

PlayStyles in Clubs

PlayStyles leads the charge as one of the biggest new features in FC 24. They essentially act as boosts to a player's specific ability. A PlayStyles+ is an even more powerful variation that helps your player stand out from the competition. PlayStyles are present in almost every mode in FC 24, so there is no surprise it's showing up in Clubs.

Throughout the course of your player career, you receive up to six PlayStyle slots and two PlayStyle+ slots. You first start off with one slot but get more after earning Player Growth XP and increase your Virtual Pro level.

Additional Changes To FC 24 Clubs

The previous Club Leaderboard has been updated with a new club-based skill rating.

A Skill Rating measures the skill level of your club compared to others, based on your previous performances. The new rating won't influence matchmaking, but rather evaluates them and compares them against each other.

League and Playoff matches determine the changes in your skill rating. Therefore, winning likely equals an increase, while defeat typically lowers it. The changes depend on a few factors:

Skill Rating of Yours & Your Opponent's team Earn a better skill rating by defeating teams with a high rating Skill rating decreases more when losing to a team with a lower rating

Goal Difference between you and your opponent

Match Type Playoff Matches affect skill ratings more drastically than League Matches



Drop-In Updates

Players after a match with a new team now automatically stay with them match to match. Select “Next match” in the post menu (or let the cooldown timer expire) to go back to the lobby with your new teammates.

Player Customization

EA FC 24 includes more dual-mode player customization items. This includes more hairstyle, tattoos, facial accessories, boots, and more for you to customize your own avatar with. This applies to both Clubs and VOLTA Football. Speaking of VOLTA Football, the VOLTA SHOP has been restocked with new items as well.

Dynamic Match Intros

FC 24 brings an elevated match day experience, especially on new-gen consoles. But these improvements aren't solely implemented in Career or Ultimate Team. Clubs players will get to see their avatars take to the field for the dynamic match intros.

Run Styles & Penalty Styles

Thanks to Hypermotion V and the new suite of tech EA Sports is using, FC 24 Clubs gets more run styles and penalty styles.

This includes New Penalty Kick Avatar runs:

Turtle, The Norse, King, Goalscorer, Freight Train, The Professor, Ranger, The Dutch, and Short and Sweet

New Penalty Kick animations for Erling Haaland & more.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

FC 24's Clubs certainly don't lack in new innovations, but we'll see if the new additions truly make it a better experience.

That wraps it up for this deep dive. EA Sports FC 24's release date is September 29th, 2023. You can pre-order the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. If you'd like to play the game one week in advance, pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition, which releases on September 22nd

