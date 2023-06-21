Cincinnati and Toronto lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Cincinnati-Toronto prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

FC Cincinnati (12-4-1) is currently at the top of the Eastern Conference and the entire Major League Soccer. The hosts are taking it up a notch this time, posting a still-active 13-game unbeaten run. That stretch of games includes a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Toronto FC (3-10-5) is in 13th place in the league table at the moment and has struggled so far this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week.

Here are the Cincinnati-Toronto soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Cincinnati-Toronto Odds

FC Cincinnati: -160

Toronto FC: +370

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Toronto

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Cincinnati Can Beat Toronto

FC Cincinnati has been in exquisite form this season. The Garys sit on top of the other 28 teams in the MLS, notching a 12-4-1 record, garnering 40 points in 17 games. Cincinnati has blasted 27 goals and holds a +11 goal differential. Aside from the MLS, the Cincinnatians are still alive in the US Open Cup, booking a semifinal spot against Inter Miami in August.

Cincinatti's nine-game winning streak was halted, as they shared spoils with Vancouver in the previous match. Cincinnati only got 47% ball possession, 10 total shots, two corner kicks, and three big chances in the match. Luciano Acosta converted from an assist from Matthew Miazga, however, Vancouver managed to put in a penalty kick from Ryan Gauld. Ian Murphy and Yerson Mosquera got yellow cards in the match.

In their last three matches, FC Cincinnati won 1-3 and 1-0 against New York City FC then Chicago Fire FC, followed by a 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup quarterfinals. The Orange and Blue took six wins in their last six Major League Soccer matches on home soil, as they scored 12 and let in four goals.

Cincinnati has made the TQL Stadium a formidable fortress. They have not lost in nine games played at home, scoring 16 goals, giving up just five, and securing all 27 possible points. Cincinnati hopes to extend that record against Toronto, whom they have won over in four of their last five matches. They even managed to complete a league double against them last season.

Coach Pat Noonan has been doing wonders in charge of the club. Cincinnati is sitting comfortably at the top of the table in the Eastern Conference with a five-point lead over Nashville. Furthermore, Cincinnati also have a postponed game yet to be played and coach Noonan’s boys could easily bump their advantage up to eight points.

However, the likes of Brenner, Sergio Santos, and Nick Hagglund could miss this game due to injuries. Luciano Acosta has come into his own this season and will look to add to his goal tally of eight in this match. Brandon Vasquez and Sergio Santos have four goals each, while Alvaro Barreal has four assists.

Why Toronto Can Beat Cincinnati

Toronto has been in disastrous form this season. The majority of the Reds' results resulted in draws this season, as they only picked three wins and suffered five losses in 18 games played. They are ahead of Chicago Fire and Inter Miami FC in the standings by just two and four points, respectively. They are still faring better than LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, who have 13 points apiece and sit at the bedrock in the West.

Toronto is unbeaten in the last four, but their last three ended in deadlocks. In their previous three matches, Toronto FC drew 0-0 with Chicago Fire FC, 1-1 with Minnesota United, and 1-1 with Nashville SC. In their match against Nashville, they managed to keep the game tight, posting 48% ball possession, 15 total shots, and two corners. Lorenzo Insigne scored from an assist by Raoul Petretta to open the scoring. However, Randall Leal converted 24 minutes into the second half to force both teams to share the spoils.

Toronto will be challenged as they play another road game. In their last six Major League Soccer away matches, the Reds failed to win even once. Instead, they have drawn three and lost three, scoring three while also conceding eight times. Toronto FC is winless in their last 11 matches away from home, including the last three results last season, in the MLS, and have won only two of their last 33 such games in the competition since 2021.

Coach Bob Bradley’s boys will need to avoid a bad turn, especially since bottom-ranked teams like Inter Miami may manage to get the three points in their next fixtures. If coach Bradley wants to keep his job, he’ll certainly have to prove the Cincinnati vs Toronto predictions wrong.

Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day, but they will have to see especially with several injury concerns. Michael Bradley, Alonso Coello, Adama Diomande, and Victor Vazquez are out with lower body injuries. Shane O'Neill and Matt Hedges are also questionable heading into this game.

Regardless, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi will need to work harder. They are the joint leaders for the club with three goals, followed by Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richie Laryea, and Deandre Kerr with two each. Laryea and Jonathan Osorio lead the club with three assists.

Final Cincinnati-Toronto Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati's perfect home record will be able to withstand Toronto, who has a winless road record. More goals are expected to be seen by Cincinnati fans in the stands as they watch their home team take the win.

Final Cincinnati-Toronto Prediction & Pick: FC Cincinnati (-160), Over 2.5 goals (-134)