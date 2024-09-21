It's no secret that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has completely changed the WNBA. Her arrival in the league was an immediate hit and by no surprise, she's also skyrocketed the popularity of the Fever, who weren't exactly a team that a lot of fans flocked to watch before Clark stepped foot in Indianapolis.

Well, that's changed. In fact, it changed so much that the Fever averaged more fans in the 2024 season than four NBA teams — The Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and Memphis Grizzlies, per acrossthetimeline.com. The Fever averaged the most fans in the WNBA at 17,035.

The Caitlin Clark effect has been in full force. The former Iowa Hawkeye will win Rookie of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 40 games. The 22-year-old also broke numerous records, including most points ever by a rookie in a season, WNBA single-season record for assists, and the fastest player to reach 100 assists (34 games), among many others. In total, she broke 18 records in Year 1. Truly spectacular.

It's also well known that the Fever has struggled immensely for many years. But, Clark instantly turned things around for the franchise, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Indiana ended the regular season with a 20-20 record. While beating the Sun will be a very difficult task, the Fever will be feeling confident in the best-of-three series with Clark at the helm.

Before finding out who their opponent was (it was going to be the Lynx, Sun, or Aces), Clark said the preparation wouldn't be any different, no matter what team is lining up against them:

“No, that would be kind of crazy,” Clark said. “I just think wherever we go, we go. You prep the same way as you would prep for anybody else. Same way you've prepped all season long, obviously there's a little bit more on the line.”

“Whoever we get, you're happy to be there and happy to compete against them,” Clark concluded.

A bright future ahead of Caitlin Clark and the Fever.