Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever’s star guard and TIME's Athlete of the Year, has sparked heated debate after her comments on white privilege during a TIME Magazine interview. While most celebrated her recognition, Megyn Kelly voiced her disapproval, accusing Clark of “bending the knee” to her peers, per TheSpun.

In her interview, Clark acknowledged both her achievements and her position as a white athlete in the WNBA. “I want to say I’ve earned everything, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she remarked, adding that the league owes much to the Black players who paved the way. Kelly took to social media, accusing the guard of self-flagellation and being disingenuous. Her fiery critique drew significant attention, dividing opinions online.

Expand Tweet

Clark Stands Her Ground with Grace

Despite the backlash, Clark remained composed when asked about the criticism during the 2024 A Year in TIME dinner, where Maria Taylor of NBC Sports hosted a discussion. Clark confidently reiterated her stance, emphasizing the importance of perspective. She expressed pride in her journey, noting that her achievements are a product of hard work and determination.

Clark highlighted her deep respect for the league’s history and its Black athletes. She credited Maya Moore as her inspiration and underlined the significance of amplifying the contributions of trailblazing players. “Continuing to uplift them is very important, and that’s something I’m very aware of,” she said, demonstrating both humility and admiration for her role models.

As a rookie, Clark has managed to embrace the challenges and spotlight that come with stardom. She described herself as authentic and comfortable in her own skin, explaining that she focuses on the opinions of her loved ones and teammates rather than outside noise. Her ability to tune out distractions has been instrumental in navigating her burgeoning career, she shared.

In a plunging black Prada gown, Caitlin Clark captivated the audience not just with her words but also with her poise. She sees the attention surrounding her as a testament to the WNBA’s growing popularity and remains committed to celebrating the league’s diversity while staying true to her values.

Clark’s refusal to engage in a prolonged feud with Kelly shows her resilience and focus. As the WNBA’s spotlight grows, Clark’s authenticity and perspective will undoubtedly remain central to her rising legacy.