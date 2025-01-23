For the first time as a professional, Caitlin Clark celebrated her 23rd birthday with the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The budding superstar did not take a day off on her special day, spending a good amount of it with the team at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever still did not let their franchise leader go without a surprise celebration. As Clark ended her shootaround and headed for the weight room, coaches, teammates and other employees surprised her by singing with a cake and balloons.

Clark is one of the few Fever players still in Indianapolis over the offseason. Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are currently playing in the recently launched Unrivaled League, while Grace Berger is leading the OGM Ormanspor club in Turkey. NaLyssa Smith and Victaria Saxton are the only two other players under contract with the team. Every other member of the 2024 roster is currently a free agent.

After returning from the gym, Clark spent the second half of her birthday with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, who proudly commemorated her with an Instagram post. McCaffrey noted in his post that the two “finally” got to celebrate her day together. Clark has been a regular at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the 2024-2025 college basketball season, supporting her boyfriend's struggling Bulldogs.

Four days before her birthday, Clark got to celebrate early at Arrowhead Stadium. The Fever star made headlines for catching the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans from Taylor Swift's suite.

Caitlin Clark preparing for massive second year with Fever

Four months removed from the end of her rookie season, Clark is in the midst of preparing for her second act in the WNBA. Clark's rookie campaign was arguably the greatest in league history, earning her the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

With Clark on the team, the Fever went 20-20 in 2024, a significant improvement from their 13-27 season in 2023. However, the improvement was not enough for the front office, who fired head coach Christie Sides at the end of the year.

Clark will enter her second season with Stephanie White as her new mentor. White, the 2023 Coach of the Year, has been one of the top coaches in the WNBA for several years but was shockingly fired by the Connecticut Sun at the end of the 2024 season.

Before Fever fans can get too excited, the team has a lot of remodeling to do in the offseason. Many of Indiana's roster members, including Kelsey Mitchell, Erica Wheeler, Katie Lou Samuelson and Damiris Dantas, had their contracts expire at the end of the 2024 season. WNBA free agency will open on Feb. 1.