Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull will start in Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, alongside standout rookie Caitlin Clark. Hull's promotion to the starting lineup comes as a response to Katie Lou Samuelson's questionable status due to an injury concern, per the Clark Report. While the change might not be permanent, it signals the Fever's attempt to experiment with different rotations as they aim to find the most effective lineup as they make a push for the playoffs.

The Fever, currently facing a challenging season, will look to Hull's defensive prowess and Clark's offensive dynamism to make an impact against the Sun, who are contending for a strong playoff position. Hull, known for her versatility, will be expected to provide additional support both offensively and defensively in this critical matchup.

Tonight’s game presents an opportunity for Hull to solidify her role within the team, especially as the Fever continue to search for a winning formula as the season winds down.