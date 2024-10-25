Shaquille O’Neal recently shared his admiration for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, drawing a comparison between her long-range shooting and that of NBA superstar Stephen Curry. In an appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” O'Neal marveled at Clark’s ability to hit deep three-pointers, which he likened to Curry’s signature shooting style.

“Why you think people love Caitlin Clark besides her skills?” Shaq asked Reese, to which she replied, “She can shoot threes from the logo.”

“We never seen that before. That’s my point. Steph Curry, a little kid … like Steph Curry. I … I love. You know why I love Steph Curry? Coz I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen that before. I’ve seen it a little bit … but I’ve never seen a guy consistently come down and if you look at like if you saw Steph on the street. He ain’t got the LeBron muscles. He not 6′ 9″ he 6′ 10″ He look like a perfect normally office guy, but he… he’s doing stuff that never seen before. She’s doing stuff, we’ never seen before. Never seen nobody do that on a consistent basis.”

O'Neal’s comments come after Clark’s impressive rookie season, in which she was named the league’s Rookie of the Year among several other records and accolades. Clark’s ability to shoot from deep has frequently drawn comparisons to Curry, known for revolutionizing the NBA with his three-point shooting.

O’Neal acknowledged that while other players have occasionally displayed similar skills, Clark stands out for her consistency.

“There’s a lot of girls in W have done it in spurts, but you know that game. I’m watching in the Final Four … Like damn like and I was a hater bec cause you know I’m down,” O’Neal said, referring to the NCAA women’s basketball 2024 Final Four matchup between Clark’s Iowa and Reese’s LSU. “She was like … She not going to hit that shot. And bam … She not going to hit that shot … Bam . like if I say 10 times you’re not going to hit the shot and you hit the shot, that means you’re the truth.”

Clark's influence extends beyond her individual stats. Her performances have helped grow the WNBA’s audience, much like how Curry has broadened the NBA’s fan base. Fever games featuring Clark have consistently drawn high viewership numbers, soldifying her role in the WNBA's growing popularity.