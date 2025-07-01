Recently, the WNBA All-Star teams were announced, and it was no surprise to see Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on the list once again. While Clark dominated the fan portion of the voting, she finished in just ninth place in the player voting, once again igniting allegations of jealousy on the part of WNBA players toward the star.

Recently, legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale took to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in on the debate.

“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY,” he wrote on the social media platform in response to the voting results, via TMZ. “Some day they will realize what she Has done for ALL of the players in the WNBA. (Chartered) planes – increase in salaries-sold out crowds – improved TV Ratings.”

Caitlin Clark has undeniably played a large role in increasing the profile of the WNBA and women's basketball as a whole over the last two seasons. Teams that regularly play their games in smaller venues often move to their NBA counterparts' arenas when the Fever come to town in order to satisfy fan demand to see Clark in action.

This year, other WNBA players have been accused of taking cheap shots at Clark during games, including a recent altercation between the Fever and Connecticut Sun, which resulted in multiple technical fouls and ejections being handed out, including to Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who stood up for Clark at one point later in the game.

Unfortunately for the Fever, Clark has dealt with multiple injuries so far this season, but the good news is that none of them have appeared to be too serious, and she is expected to be back in the lineup soon.

The Fever are currently gearing up for a Commissioner's Cup road game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx. That contest is slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

