ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes star rookie Caitlin Clark is on the path to becoming the greatest WNBA 3-point shooter of all time. In Clark's inaugural season, the Indiana Fever star broke the league's record for the most threes made in a single season, surpassing Atlanta Dream Rhyne Howard's previous record of 85 to make 86 in the Fever's 84-80 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Then, Clark drained two more for good measure, extending the record of 88 threes on the season. She finished with 19 points, five assists, and five rebounds in the four-point win over the second-placed Sun.

“She clearly has a chance. She's hit more threes than any rookie in WNBA history,” Smith said, per ESPN's First Take. “I'll remind you that over the last ten games or so, this girl is averaging 22.2 points, 10.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, [and] the Fever, who are 15-16, and in the seventh playoff spot right now. [They] are 4-1 since the Olympic break ended [and] have won six of their last games, dating back to mid-July; she's the reason.”

Averaging 21.0 points, including 3.2 threes, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in her last four outings, Clark's game certainly extends beyond her outside touch. However, this unpreceded campaign, along with teammates such as Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 23 points in Indiana's win against the Sun and others, are big reasons why the Fever are on the rise.

Still, Clark understands competition stiffens toward the end of the regular season, and the Fever have a tall task ahead of them.

Caitlin Clark's unprecedented WNBA rookie season

Caitlin Clark will lead the debate for the WNBA's 3-point GOAT for the foreseeable future. However, she pulled this off after leaping from the NCAA championship game with Iowa directly into her historic rookie season with the Fever.

This can't be understated, considering Clark will continue to improve as her game develops between now and her first few seasons in the WNBA, according to Stephen A Smith.

“There are other people, as the great Sheryl Swoopes articulated, that are, obviously, making incredible contributions in helping the Indiana Fever win,” Smith added. “Again, it's a collective effort. It's not one individual. But, the fact is, the success that they are reaping is not something they enjoyed last year. Caitlin Clark has arrived.

“Keep in mind: this woman walked into this season fatigued. She had to go to the NCAA tournament, played in the National Championship game, and then, just weeks later, she started her WNBA career. She hasn't even rested yet. Keep that in mind.”

Up next, Clark and the Fever will take on the Chicago Sky on Friday night.