In the midst of all the adulation and big endorsement deals, there is substantial pressure on Caitlin Clark to lift the WNBA to financial heights it has not previously been able to fathom. Sure, there are plenty of stars who are evolving the game on the court, but the new face of the Indiana Fever, and probably the league, represents new possibilities.
Because of this expectation for Clark to grow the WNBA, many people are acknowledging the significance of her arrival to the professional level. The Hoosier State cannot contain its excitement, as it welcomes in the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar.
The Fever, and the WNBA as a whole, desperately hope this young athlete can give them the shot in the arm they need going forward. Though, the Caitlin Clark phenomenon already appears to be taking shape. Country music legend Tim McGraw is showing his support for the sensational guard, thereby illustrating the far-reaching popularity she continues to exhibit.
The three-time Grammy winner wore a No. 22 Clark jersey to his Thursday concert at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse– the home of both the Fever and Pacers. McGraw simultaneously fed into an already hot crowd and spotlighted the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. That is a man who has mastered the art of live performances.
One can argue that McGraw is merely using a timely topic to indulge the locals in attendance, but this gesture underscores Clark's widespread resonance. Women's basketball is drawing more eyeballs than ever before, and Clark is obviously a huge reason why.
Country music star Tim McGraw turned up on stage in Indiana wearing a Caitlin Clark jersey 🙌
(via @IndianaFever) pic.twitter.com/VW46ELFI99
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 19, 2024
Caitlin Clark is transcending her sport
While current WNBA stars like A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart obviously deserve their due, women's college basketball soared this year because of the contributions of Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Cameron Brink, among others. It remains to be seen if this recent boom can carry on in the NCAA, or if it will cross over into the WNBA, but optimism has never been higher.
Caitlin Clark is the undeniable headliner of this era. Hence, why Tim McGraw is rocking her Fever jersey and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis attended multiple Iowa games in the NCAA Tournament. She is also becoming a visible figure in pop culture after appearing on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend. That is not a privilege most incoming rookie athletes receive.
Clark garnered incredible national exposure for herself while leading Iowa to consecutive championship appearances and breaking several NCAA records. She is now reaping the rewards of those efforts, and the WNBA is looking to cash in.
The league admittedly has its work cut out for itself. Interest in the product is currently limited, but the two-time AP Player of the Year will at least have a positive impact on the Fever's revenue. And in turn, the rest of the WNBA could soon benefit.
In the meantime, anticipation continues to build for what is the most important debut in modern women's basketball history. It will be interesting to see who is the next celebrity to pay homage to Clark.