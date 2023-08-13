Team USA Basketball got its biggest test so far in a pre-FIBA World Cup matchup with Spain, and Team USA Basketball picked up a 98-88 win. However, fans had some jokes regarding Anthony Edwards going up against Juancho Hernangomez from Spain.

Anthony Edwards played Kermit Wilts in the Adam Sandler film called “Hustle,” while Juancho Hernangomez played the character named Bo Cruz. Of course, there were plenty of jokes flying on Twitter ahead of the game and during it. Let's get to the Tweets.

TODAY USA vs Spain

2:30 pm CT

Bo Cruz vs Kermit Wilts 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9YuzqcEvTR — Will Eudy (@WillCEudy) August 13, 2023

“Hustle” starring Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernandez is on FOX.. #usavsspain — Jo♌️ns❄️SaBino (@Swish23Eg) August 13, 2023

Anthony Edwards is playing against Juancho right now live on FOX. This matchup isn’t being talked about as much as it should. pic.twitter.com/B24kASWB4Z — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) August 13, 2023

Idk about y’all but the true reason I’m watching Team USA vs. Spain in FIBA is for the Bo Cruz and Kermit Wilts matchup pic.twitter.com/zKuWAMrrQo — Brandon Nwokeji (@brandon_nwokeji) August 13, 2023

Anthony Edwards rn vs Spain 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaraHxmKdu — JrWrld🔮 (@JoshuaRivera92) August 13, 2023

It was a funny moment for fans, realizing that Anthony Edwards would go up against Juancho Hernangomez, creating a matchup of Kermit Wilts vs Bo Cruz in real life.

As far as the actual game, it was a good one for Team USA Basketball. Jalen Brunson led the way with a perfect shooting night, going 9 for 9 and scoring 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 14 as well in the 98-88 win over Spain. Edwards himself scored 11 points in the game.

The depth of Team USA proved to be valuable as well. Tyrese Haliburton had 12 assists, while Mikal Bridges scored 12. Brandon Ingram and Austin Reaves scored 11 as well.

Juancho Hernangomez scored 11 for spain.

Team USA Baseball has two more pre-FIBA World Cup matchups this weekend against Greece and Germany. The World Cup will start in the Philippenes, Indonesia and Japan on Aug. 25. Team USA Basketball's first game comes on Aug. 26 against New Zealand at 8:40 a.m ET.

It will be intriguing to see how a team led by Jalen Brunson, Edwards, and others fares, and if they can bring home gold.