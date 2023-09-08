Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA World Cup. Recently, the squad got some high-profile visitors as they prepared for their FIBA semifinal matchup against Germany.

NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Pau Gasol, along with WNBA legend Sue Bird, visited the Team USA practice earlier this week as the team puts in work for the big game.

Pau Gasol, Carmelo Anthony, and Sue Bird pulled up to Team USA practice 🤩🙌 (via @FIBAWC)pic.twitter.com/1xWK2ERKWT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2023

Anthony could be seen chopping it up with his former Eastern Conference Rival, Miami Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra, who serves as a member of the Team USA coaching staff. Meanwhile, Gasol dapped up Austin Reaves, while Bird chatted it up with Team USA member Mikal Bridges.

Bird even put a few of her legendary handles on display for the many cameras covering the event.

Team USA is certainly in a better mood than they were a few days ago. Earlier this week, the team shockingly lost to Lithuania despite a virtuoso performance from breakout star Anthony Edwards. However, the team bounced back with a resounding victory over Italy, setting the stage for their semifinal matchup with the German National Team, which takes place Friday.

The German team is led by NBA point guard Dennis Schroder, who played with Reaves on the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago. Also on the team are the Wagner brothers, Mo and Franz, who have also carved out nice roles for themselves in the NBA.

It's safe to assume that after the meltdown against Lithuania, Team USA won't be taking anything lightly. This latest visit from some basketball legends will certainly add to their confidence heading into the matchup.