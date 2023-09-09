There was a time during the 2023 FIBA World Cup when it looked like Team USA and Team Canada would be on a collision course to play in the gold medal game — although that isn't the case, Tyrese Haliburton is ready for the challenge as the two North American countries battle for third on Sunday.

“They haven't won a medal since the 1930s, so they're coming for us,” the Indiana Pacers guard said on Saturday, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. “I think both of our countries will expect to see each other for the coming years. So it seems like this is kind of the start.”

USA and Canada will finally play for a basketball medal, although it isn't the color that either country had hoped for at the beginning of the tournament. The Americans lost to Germany in their semifinal matchup, while Canada fell to Serbia in their final four game.

Although it's bronze and not gold awaiting the winner, it could be the start of a rivalry between the powerhouse basketball nations.

“I can't really speak for everybody else, but for me, anytime I go and play with the same intensity, same focus to win,” said LA Lakers standout Austin Reaves, per Windhorst. “It doesn't matter if it's 5-on-5 in practice, it's first-place game, third-place game.”

The Canadians have never won a medal at the FIBA World Cup; their only Olympic medal in basketball was back in 1936 in Berlin — a silver. But there's hope up north that times are changing, especially after Canada qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I'm excited for our future,” Team Canada coach Jordi Fernandez explained, per Windhorst. “What we need to do now is bounce back and be excited about this next game, which me personally, I'm already extremely excited about.”

Although it's a bronze medal this time around, it's expected that there could be a rivalry brewing between the two neighboring countries. Team USA has won the last two bronze-medal games it's played — at the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 World Cup.

Team USA and Team Canada will tip-off on Sunday just past 4:30 a.m. ET.