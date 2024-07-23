Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price is set to be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, making her the first gymnast to do so. Price was also the first HBCU gymnast to win an all-around title at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships.

With over 500 inductees to date, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is known for honoring athletes across all sports, including gymnastics. Price shared her thoughts on being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame,” Morgan shared. “Sports and gymnastics are an essential part of my wellness commitment. It gives me a chance to speak about the importance of movement while being a role model for young girls who share my dream of success in gymnastics.”

Earlier this year, Price competed in the USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The then-sophomore competed in floor exercise, uneven bars, balance beam, and vault, finishing with an overall score of 39.275. Price’s teammates, Liberty Mora and Aliyah Reed-Hammon, earned titles in the balance beam and vault. Price’s coach, Corinne Tarver, became the first Black woman to win the All-Around Gymnastics Championship when she was at Georgia in 1989.

“It feels good because of the hard work that has been put in,” Price said in a university release. “Honestly, I didn't know where I would place, but it was a pleasant surprise. I have heard from a lot of people so far. I am still trying to take all this in.”

In February 2022, Fisk announced the launch of the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team. Following their lead, Talladega College launched its own gymnastics program. The two teams competed against each other during Equality Night at the University of Florida earlier this year.

Price will return to Nashville this weekend to attend the black-tie event and silent auction. Price and other athletes, such as Scott Hamilton, Chris Burke, Chris Johnson, and Pekka Rinne, are set to be recognized.

“Morgan’s induction isn’t just a win for her; it’s also a win for Fisk University, HBCUs, and aspiring gymnasts everywhere. Her accomplishment highlights the amazing talent emerging from HBCUs and motivates the next generation to strive for greatness, showing that no dream is too big to accomplish.”