One of the hottest teams to begin the 2024-25 NHL season, the Calgary Flames have since cooled off considerably. And one of the factors behind their hot start was newcomer Anthony Mantha, who signed a one-year “prove it” style contract with the club.

But there's been a discouraging health update on the first-year Flames forward. The team announced on X earlier on Thursday that Mantha was placed on Injured Reserve, and that they've summoned forward Dryden Hunt from the American Hockey League affiliate Calgary Wranglers in his place.

Anthony Mantha appeared to suffer his injury during Tuesday’s overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. The incident occurred in the first period when he was checked into the boards behind the net by Emil Heineman. Mantha skated back to the bench in visible discomfort.

Mantha is second on the team with four goals scored. Meanwhile, the Flames are in action on the East Coast on Thursday night, taking on the Boston Bruins from TD Garden.

Anthony Mantha is in his first season with the Flames

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, Anthony Mantha was once seen as a cornerstone of their rebuild, even earning a four-year contract extension before the 2020-21 NHL season.

However, at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, Detroit traded him to the Washington Capitals in a deal that brought Jakub Vrana to the Red Wings. Mantha’s tenure with the Capitals was inconsistent, with him occasionally being designated a healthy scratch.

As his contract neared its end, the Capitals traded him at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, after a quick postseason exit, Vegas opted not to retain Mantha, allowing him to enter free agency.

He subsequently signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Calgary Flames. Before his recent injury, Mantha was on pace to match his career-high of 25 goals, which he achieved with Detroit in the 2018-19 season.