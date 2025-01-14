ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames are on the second night of a back-to-back as they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. The Flames are one of the few games on Monday night when they face the Chicago Blackhawks in the Amazon Prime matchup. The Blues have been dominating the season series against the Flames, including a 4-3 victory in their first matchup in December. St. Louis has won four consecutive games against Calgary and eight of the past nine meetings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Blues prediction and pick.

Here are the Flames-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Blues Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline: +130

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -155

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Flames vs. Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames bounced back from a rough losing stretch, during which they lost five of eight games, to win back-to-back contests against the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings. The Vancouver Canucks had a good weekend which kept them in front of the Flames in the standings, but Calgary has been fighting it out with their Western Conference rivals all season for the final wild-card position. Wins on back-to-back nights against the Blackhawks and Blues would put the Flames back in the driver's seat in the playoff race.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues are having a nearly identical season to the Flames. They played well to start the year, went through a lull (which cost their head coach his job), and had another resurgence. However, they are now struggling again and falling down the standings. The Blues have lost three of their past four games, including two losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets, which won't sit well with anyone in the organization. The Blue Jackets have been a surprising team this season, but it still isn't becoming a hopeful playoff team to lose back-to-back games to them.

Dustin Wolf is a young goaltender with experience playing back-to-backs after his years in the American Hockey League. However, Calgary has been reluctant to test that at the NHL level. Dan Vladar has been getting the second half of back-to-backs, which gives the Flames a massive dropoff in performance. Wolf is 14-6-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, putting himself in contention for the Calder Trophy. Vladar has been nowhere close to that, owning a 6-8-5 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

On the other hand, Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington have been a formidable tandem. They had two disappointing games back-to-back when they allowed five goals each to the Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild but bounced back in their last two games with two goals against each. The pair combined for a 2.80 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage over their past five games.

Final Flames-Blues Prediction & Pick

A lot is going right for the Blues in this matchup. They'll get the Flames' abysmal backup goaltender and a tired team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. After winning eight of their last nine matchups, the Blues also enter the game with plenty of confidence against the Flames. Take whichever goalie the Blues dress to face Vladar to steal the victory in this one.

Final Flames-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-155)