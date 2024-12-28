ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Macklin Celebrini will get another chance on the big stage in Canada when the San Jose Sharks host the Calgary Flames on Hockey Night in Canada. The Sharks lost last week in an overtime thriller on the afternoon game of HNIC against the Edmonton Oilers. It hadn't been a good stretch for the Sharks entering the holiday break, but the Flames secured points in their last four games with a 2-0-2 mark. The teams haven't played yet this season, but the Flames have won seven of their last eight matchups. The Sharks won the first meeting last season in Calgary before the Flames returned the favor in San Jose and won the final game of the season 5-1. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Flames-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Sharks Odds

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -165

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Flames vs. Sharks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, NBC Sports California

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames rode a four-game point streak into the holiday break, which gave them a 4-3-3 record over their last ten games. Calgary is starting to bounce back after a lull through November but is still fifth in the Pacific Division, thanks to a good October.

The Flames should be able to get the upper hand on the Sharks in this matchup, as San Jose has been allowing plenty of scoring opportunities thanks to their inexperienced backend and goaltending. San Jose had some good goaltending when Mackenzie Blackwood was in the fold, but it has taken a significant dropoff since Alexandar Georgiev joined the team. He allowed 13 goals over his last three starts.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Yaroslav Askarov has been playing better than the other Sharks goaltenders, including his matchup with the Oilers last Saturday when he nearly stole the game against Connor McDavid and co. Askarov finished with 42 saves in the 3-2 loss but made most of those saves before Leon Draisaitl tied the game in the final minute. It would have been a confidence-building win for the Sharks, but the front office won't complain about a competitive game with the Oilers that results in a loss.

The Sharks and their front office may be happy to look competitive in games against good teams but sneak out with losses to improve their draft position. However, it's only a matter of time before some of those games end in wins. The Sharks are 1-8-1 over their last ten games, but six of those losses were one-goal or two-goal games that included an empty netter. The Flames are the type of team that could give them a win; as you look at the teams they have one-goal losses against, you see the cream of the crop in the Western Conference. Over the last ten, they have one-goal losses against the Vancouver Canucks, Oilers, Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Final Flames-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have been an impressive group over their last ten games if you don't look at their win/loss record. If Askarov starts in this game, you can expect him to attempt to steal it like he did against the Oilers last week. We'll say he finishes the job this week and defeats the Flames.

