Flamin’ Hot, a new biographical drama about Richard Montañez, creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, is going to hit Hulu and Disney+ very soon, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming film.

Release date

After having its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest festival on March 11, Flamin’ Hot is going to be released on Hulu and Disney+ simultaneously on June 9. Disney is taking a unique approach to their release strategy with Flamin’ Hot. In fact, this is the first film to be debuting on both streaming services as Deadline reported.

Who’s in it?

Jesse Garcia stars as Richard Montañez, Annie Gonzalez plays his wife Judy, and Emilio Rivera will play Vacho Montañez. Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, and Brice Gonzalez also star in the film.

Who directed it?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eva Longoria directed Flamin’ Hot based on a script by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez. The film is based on Montañez’s biography, A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive.

First poster

The first poster for the film has been released and can be seen below. It shows Garcia replicating Michelangelo’s iconic “Creation of Adam” painting, except it looks like Garcia is laying on a bunch of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and touching an orange arm instead of God’s. It’s exactly the kind of poster you expect from a film about Cheetos.

Flamin’ Hot will be released on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9.