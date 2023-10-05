Flo Rida's baby mama, Alexis Adams names payout required for son, Zohar, who suffered a near-fatal fall from a fifth-story window of a Jersey City apartment building in March. Legal reports indicate that she's willing to settle her lawsuit. However, her settlement demand is a staggering 8-figure sum.

Alexis Adams asserts that it will take $40 million to bring an end to the lawsuit she has filed against multiple parties whom she holds responsible for her son's harrowing fall, which resulted in severe injuries.

Zohar's fall from the building led to a rush to the hospital and an ICU stay. “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

Remarkably, he survived the 50-foot plunge but had to undergo extensive medical treatment. Flo Rida's son eventually had to be placed in a full-body cast and relearn how to walk.

The lawsuit targets a construction company and a window installation company. It alleges that they installed “incorrect sized guards” on the windows. Flo Rida's baby mama, Alexis believes it led to her son's fall.

To be clear, the rapper is not a party involved in this legal action.

Now, Flo Rida‘s baby mama, Alexis Adams put forward the demand of $40 million for her son to split equally between two sets of defendants. But there is no indication in the legal documents that any of the defendants need to agree to this substantial sum to resolve the case. The lawsuit continues as parties grapple over the settlement terms.