Florida A&M secured a 22-18 victory over South Carolina State, extending their remarkable home winning streak to 21 games. The clash was as intense as anticipated, with both teams playing at their best and truly leaving it all out on the field.

South Carolina State's new head coach, Chennis Berry, was eager to make a statement against the reigning Celebration Bowl champions. The Rattlers, however, demonstrated their proven resilience and tactical acumen, adjusting their gameplay effectively to clinch the win.

The decisive moment came in the closing minutes when Florida A&M's quarterback, Daniel Richardson, delivered a crucial nine-yard touchdown pass to Thad Franklin Jr., putting the Rattlers ahead with 5:39 left on the clock. The defense then was able to get a crucial stop when South Carolina State regained possession and Flordia A&M QB Daniel Richardson continued to make the right plays to secure the victory.

Richardson emerged as the standout player for the Rattlers, finishing with an impressive 282 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 38 passing attempts. His leadership in the aerial assault was complemented by standout performances from Koby Gross, who recorded five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Johnson, who added six catches for 68 yards and another touchdown. Richardson continues to once again prove that he is poised under pressure and is a proven playmaker who can win games for the Rattlers when needed.

On the opposing side, South Carolina State gave a commendable effort with a formidable rushing attack that amassed 154 yards. Deondra Duehart was particularly noteworthy with 10 carries for 74 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Despite these efforts, the Bulldogs struggled with dropped passes, which ultimately left the door open for the Rattlers to seize control of the game.

With this victory, Florida A&M gains momentum as they prepare to face the 19th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, hoping for an upset on the road. Meanwhile, South Carolina State will regroup and set its sights on its upcoming matchup against the Citadel.