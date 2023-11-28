Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons was recognized as the SWAC Coach of the Year following a 10-1 season,

After an incredibly successful season, Florida A&M Rattlers head football coach Willie Simmons was named the SWAC Coach of the Year.

🚨 𝗦𝗪𝗔𝗖 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 🚨 Coach Simmons has been named the SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Rattlers to an undefeated conference record, the #1 defense in the nation, and the #5 ranking in the AFCA Coaches Poll. #FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/VnG2r7wA6Y — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) November 28, 2023

With a 10-1 record, Simmons led the Florida A&M Rattlers to their first double-digit win season since 1999. Not only did the Rattlers win 10 games, but they defeated each opponent by two scores or more. While his team wasn't perfect, Simmons made sure they won beyond a shadow of a doubt.

The Rattlers were also filled with elite talent led by Simmons. They had seven players make an All-SWAC First Team, and six made an All-SWAC Second Team. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa secured the Offensive Player of the Year award behind cannon arm. He threw for 2,416 yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. He also had two games in which he threw for more than 300 passing yards.

On the other side, linebacker Isaiah Major won Defensive Player of the Year. Major was a terror for all opposing offenses, and they often could not stop him. He finished the season with 94 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, two sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recover, and a pick-six. He dominated across all phases of the defensive game.

Willie Simmons and his Rattlers look to continue their amazing season in the SWAC Championship game against Prairie View A&M University. Should they beat the Panthers, Florida A&M would advance to the Celebration Bowl, where the MEAC Champion Howard Bison await. This is Simmons and the Rattlers first appearance in the SWAC Championship since joining the co fervency in 2021.