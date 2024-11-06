Florida football just received some crushing news on one of their best offensive players. In a hit to the Florida offense and head coach Billy Napier, who sits squarely on the hot seat, the Gators' wide receiving core is set to lose a key piece. Sophomore wideout Eugene Wilson III is expected to be out for the season according to Florida Gators recruiting analyst with 247Sports Blake Alderman.

The star wideout has been in and out of the lineup for Florida football with a knee injury. Wilson III has been in and out of the lineup since the Gators' win over Kentucky on October 19th. The season-ending news is a huge blow to a Florida team that has a brutal schedule to close out the 2024 season.

Florida football could have their third consecutive losing season under Billy Napier

Eugene Wilson III was the Gators' second-leading receiver last season as a freshman. The sophomore has only played four games this year. He has caught 19 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown this year. Wilson III's standout performance came against Samford where he caught six passes for 141 yards.

Now, without one of their best receivers for the rest of the season, Florida football is in a very tough spot. The Gators face a gauntlet of a schedule for the rest of the year. The next three games are against serious playoff contenders. No. 5 Texas, No. 15 LSU, and No. 16 Ole Miss. Billy Napier's team then faces a struggling Florida State team to end the regular season.

But sitting at 4-4 overall, Florida football is in significant danger of recording another losing season. That would be the third straight season under .500 for Napier. A devastating result for a Gator program that is trying to find some momentum. But not all is lost for Napier and company going forward.

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway avoided serious injury against Georgia on Saturday. Florida's last two losses have been competitive games against No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Tennessee. The Gators were winning in the second quarter against the Bulldogs when Lagway was carted off the field with a leg injury. The Bulldogs went on to outscore the Gators by 21 points in the second half.

With Eugene Wilson III out, Billy Napier's offense will rely even more heavily on seniors Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike. The two transfers from Arizona State and Wisconsin had led the Gators in receptions and reception yards this year. The next few weeks will say a lot about the resilience, direction, and future of the Florida football program.