As Florida football takes on UCF football, the Gators received some interesting news regarding their wide receiver, Eugene Wilson. The final decision won't be made on the wide receiver's availability until pre-game, according to Matt Zenitz of 247/CBS Sports.

The news comes as a much-needed sigh of relief for Florida football. After all, Florida football dealt a significant blow when Wilson suffered a meniscus injury in the Week 2 win against Samford. He had a minor procedure done on his knee and began recovery as soon as he could. Throughout the week, Wilson has made definite progress working back. He participated in practice a healthy amount.

The 2-2 Gators have had their fair share of issues so far. The embarrassing losses to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M have made many fans question the status of the program. Even Florida football legend Emmitt Smith was critical of the early-season struggles.

How can Florida football benefit from Eugene Wilson's possible return?

Florida can benefit greatly from Wilson's return. In his first two games, he had 13 receptions for 191 receiving yards (95.5 YPG) and one touchdown. Wilson also had an 85-yard touchdown which was the Gators longest since 2017. He is clearly one of the top pass-catching for Billy Napier and this Florida squad.

Wilson's athleticism is off the charts, as he was a star track athlete in high school. He ran an 11.36 100 and a 22.85 200 as a sophomore. As a result, his usage on jet sweeps and end arounds can be so useful to spark some kind of offense for the Gators. Furthermore, his pure speed is perfect for the spread offense that Florida tries to play with.

While an official report on Wilson won't be available until pre-game, hope is in the air for the Florida faithful. Gaining back one of their top starters can be the spark the Gators need to get them out of the slump they're currently in.