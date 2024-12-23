Florida football secured a huge win in recruiting by flipping a 5-star wide receiver from Oregon. Billy Napier is riding high in Gainesville after a remarkable second-half turnaround this season. The Gators continued their momentum by beating the spread against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Florida is now claiming the benefits of this late-year surge in recruiting and recently added a talented weapon to pair with quarterback DJ Lagway.

According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, 5-star wideout Dallas Wilson has signed with the Gators. Wison is the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is poised to be a massive contributor to the Florida offense next season.

Dallas Wilson and DJ Lagway make up a very exciting offensive core

Florida has been aggressive in the transfer portal, surrounding DJ Lagway with as much elite talent as possible. The Gators are losing their top two wideouts, Elijah Badger and Chimere Dike, to graduation. Dallas Wilson will fit in right away as one of the Lagways' top targets in 2025. Regardless of whether there are some growing pains in his first year, the 6'4 Tampa Bay native can be an elite red zone option immediately.

The Gators' uneven start to the year immediately sparked rumors that 2024 would be Billy Napier's last season in Gainesville. Florida was 4-4 heading into a four-game stretch that included three games against ranked teams. Billy Napier's team went 3-1 in this stretch to secure its first winning season since 2020. The one game the Gators did not win was at No. 5 Texas, a game DJ Lagway did not play in.

The true freshman has ultimately been one of the difference-makers for Florida's rebirth in this new era. Things were looking dim for the Gators in 2024 when starting QB Graham Mertz tore his ACL against Tennessee. Since then, the program has gone 5-1 in games that DJ Lagway has started. The one game Florida lost with its sensational freshman under center was against No. 2 Georgia. However, it's important to note that in this game, the Gators were up 10-3 when Lagway exited it with an injury.

Overall, Billy Napier's program is gearing up for a memorable 2025. Next season's schedule isn't any more forgiving; however, with the twelve-team College Football Playoff, Florida can afford a few losses and still have a solid shot at qualifying for this bracket.