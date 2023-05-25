A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The football rivalry between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs will continue to be hosted in Jacksonville. Doubts swirled regarding the chances of Jacksonville hosting the Florida football vs. Georgia Football annual battle with the TIAA Bank Field expected to go under renovation, but it appears that the rivalry is not going anywhere else — at least for the next two years (h/t Dean Straka of CBS Sports).

“Jacksonville, Florida, will remain the host city for the annual football game between Florida and Georgia for an additional two years, the schools announced Wednesday. The extension is to a previous deal reached in 2019 that kept the series in Jacksonville through 2023. “

According to Jacksonville Jaguars president Mark Lamping, the TIAA Bank Field, it would not be until 2026 when the TIAA Bank Field will begin any renovation that would impact the rivalry of Florida football vs Georgia football, per Gene Frenettef The Florida Times-Union.

Contrary to what mayor Lenny Curry said on two Jacksonville radio stations Wednesday, that the Florida-Georgia game could send the game to the respective campuses in 2025-26, Jaguars’ president Mark Lamping told the Times-Union the projected timetable to move the game out of Jacksonville starts in ‘26 after the schools’ next two-year option (if accepted) expires.

As for the rivalry itself, it’s been dominated by the Bulldogs of late. Georgia has won four of the last five meetings against Florida football, dating back to 2017. The last time the Gators defeated the Bulldogs was in 2020. In the last meeting, Georgia came out on top in a 42-20 victory.

Georgia lead the all-time series, 55-44-2.