The state of Florida is the breeding ground for most college football stars. When they grow up and eventually choose to play close to home, they are faced with a tough decision. These blue chips can either join Mario Cristobal's Miami football program or suit up for the Florida football team led by Billy Napier. These days one of the two programs has the edge in terms of recruitment and it is a sight that former coach Urban Meyer cannot bear to see.

Miami and Florida's football clash in Week 1 of the FBS was not to be missed. It looked like a tightly contested game between Billy Napier and Mario Cristobal's squad after the first quarter. Eventually, the Hurricanes started to take over in the second and third quarters. The Gators would fall to their in-state rivals with a 41-17 scoreline. This is cause for worry and the swamp's former head honcho agreed with it. He even outlined a painful reality after the Miami football players were poaching some of the visiting high school prospects, via Thomas Goldkamp of On3.

“The intensity of that recruiting, I lived it for six years. Every player you get on the phone with, every player you go see it comes down to you and the ‘U.’ And Florida State, obviously. But that’s the way it should be. I mean I have a vested interest in Florida, that’s painful to watch that,” Urban Meyer

Where does Florida football go from here?

There is a lot to take in after the loss to Mario Cristobal's Miami football squad. However, there is not much time to mope for the Gators because they have a matchup with Samford in Week 2. Coach Urban Meyer had to give Billy Napier a piece of advice. A lot of it revolved around just embracing what happens inside the program.

“Gainesville, it’s a tough, tough job. It’s a great job. It’s one of the top five jobs in the country. You’ve got everything you need. You’ve got a recruiting base that’s second to none and you’ve got a great stadium, you’ve got a great fanbase, you’ve got a great student body, you’ve got it all. But I’ll tell you what, Gainesville is a tough town to live in when you’re the coach at Florida. It really is,” the former Florida football head coach said.

There are a lot of chances for the Gators to bounce back despite this loss in the Sunshine State Showdown.