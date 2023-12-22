It would cost more than half a billion to leave the ACC.

The Florida State drama with the ACC has reached an all-time high. After the Seminoles were shockingly snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite an undefeated record and an ACC title, moves are being made in an attempt for Florida State to exit the ACC.

On Friday, the Board of Trustees met in a dire attempt to find a way to exit, and it resulted in many different discussions. But, one of the most shocking was the eye-popping amount it would cost for Florida State to leave the ACC: $572 million, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘FSU is claiming it will cost more than a half-billion to leave the ACC with cost of both exit fees and unwinding from grant of rights. Here's the chart they are presenting with a $572 million estimate.'

FSU is claiming it will cost more than a half-billion to leave the ACC with cost of both exit fees and unwinding from grant of rights. Here's the chart they are presenting with a $572 million estimate. pic.twitter.com/A7iTgU5KAq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2023

It's a stunning number, and even more is the fact that in 2010 there was no exit fee, per the chart provided by Thamel. As a result, the Florida State Board of Chair stated there is “no choice” other than challenging the ACC: “We’ve exhausted all possible remedies within the conference. We must do what’s best for Florida State not only in the short term, but also in the longterm.”

There is plenty of conference realignment going on, and SMU, Cal, and Stanford are three new programs entering the ACC in 2024. But, Florida State is now challenging the withdrawal fees in an attempt to get out of the conference sooner and head elsewhere.

Nobody knows what the future holds, but it isn't a very good look for the ACC whatsoever.