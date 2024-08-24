The Florida State Seminoles are set to begin their 2024 football season without one of their promising talents. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, wide receiver Hykeem Williams will not be suiting up for the Seminoles in their matchup against Georgia Tech, set to take place in Dublin, Ireland. Thamel reported that Williams is sidelined due to a minor injury, although specifics have not been disclosed.

“Sources: Florida State will be without promising young WR Hykeem Williams, a potential starter this season, against Georgia Tech today. He’s got a minor injury and is expected to return soon. He had 5 catches for 80 yards as a true freshman,” Thamel posted to his X page.

Williams, a former five-star prospect and top-100 recruit from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, was expected to play a significant role this season. During his freshman year at FSU, he made an impact with 80 receiving yards on five catches, including one touchdown over the course of eight games. His performance had secured him a spot on the depth chart as backup wide receiver, alongside Kentron Poitier, behind starter Malik Benson.

Florida State enters the game with high hopes of redeeming itself after a stellar yet bittersweet 2023 season. Despite an undefeated regular season and clinching the ACC Championship against Louisville, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoffs.

This year, they aim to change that narrative, backed by former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei is expected to lead the team in continuing the high-level performance established by former Seminole and current New York Jet, Jordan Travis.

Kickoff in Dublin, Ireland is scheduled for 12 PM EST. While the absence of Williams is a blow, Florida State is poised to showcase their depth and talent as they seek early momentum for another successful season.

The Seminoles remain optimistic about Williams’s return in the near future, which will further bolster their receiving corps as they strive for a spot in the playoffs.