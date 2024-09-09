Florida State's football season is already going about as badly as possible through two weeks after the Seminoles dropped two straight conference games against Georgia Tech and Boston College.

It got even worse on Monday, as head coach Mike Norvell announced that running back Jaylin Lucas would miss the remainder of the season with an injury.

“I'm still very excited about what his future is as a Seminole,” Norvell said according to David Hale of ESPN, “but it's unfortunate we're going to lose him for the rest of the season.”

Lucas, who transferred to Florida State from Indiana this offseason, was one of the best returners in the country last season, finishing with 572 yards and one touchdown while being named second team All-Big Ten as a return specialist. He has struggled to crack the Florida State running back rotation so far this season, logging just two carries for 13 yards. He also has three receptions for 39 yards as a receiver.

Lucas has a redshirt that he can use this season to preserve his eligibility, and he will have two years remaining when he returns for the 2025 season.

Florida State trying their non-conference luck against Memphis

Kicking off their schedule with a pair of conference games didn't go according to plan for 0-2 Florida State, who will now try their luck outside of the ACC this weekend when they take on Memphis in Tallahassee.

Despite dropping down and playing a Group of Five team, Florida State will have to get their act together if they want to avoid a nightmare 0-3 start. Memphis came into this season as one of the top Group of Five teams in college football, and they certainly have the College Football Playoff on their mind.

The Tigers have been impressive to start their season, albeit against lesser competition. Memphis picked up a 40-0 win over North Alabama in Week 1 and a 38-17 triumph against Troy on Saturday.

Memphis is a squad that traditionally likes to pass first, with star quarterback Seth Henigan leading the way. Henigan hasn't been asked to do a ton in two blowout wins, but still has thrown for 469 yards and three scores with no picks in two games.

Boston College and Georgia Tech were able to attack the Florida State defense on the ground, which isn't Memphis' preferred plan, but they're still capable. Running back Mario Anderson has been very efficient so far this season, averaging over six yards per carry with four touchdowns.

This is a winnable game for Florida State, and would serve as a great momentum reset against a solid team after the bad start. However, if the same issues continue to hamper Norvell and company, we could be talking about the same issues with a new number in the loss column come Monday.