Florida State University made a major move to bolster its football program by hiring Devin Rispress, formerly Colorado’s assistant director of player personnel and high school relations. Rispress is leaving Deion Sanders’ staff to return to Florida, where he has a proven track record of recruiting top talent.

Rispress announced his departure on his social media accounts.

“I would like to start off by thanking God for continuing to bless and elevate me. Secondly, I would like to thank Coach Deion ‘Prime' Sanders for the opportunity and an experience of a lifetime for me and Worldwide Jr, thank you for accepting us as family. The environment at CU has made a great impact on my son, and he'll carry these memories with him forever. Coach Prime, I am forever grateful, and this short amount of time, I've learned so much under your leadership. To the Buffnation and Boulder community, the love was felt, and I will always cherish my time in Boulder, SkoBuffs. This was not an easy decision, I mean who wants to depart such a beautiful place with great people and a great program but for it was the best decision for me and my son. With that being said, mama we're coming home. Mike Norvell thank you for the opportunity, let's work. Go Noles.”

Now, Rispress brings a wealth of experience to the Seminoles, having previously made his mark at Florida A&M University under then-head coach Willie Simmons. During his time as FAMU’s Director of Recruiting, Rispress played a pivotal role in building the team that went on to win the 2023 Celebration Bowl. Among his recruiting successes were standouts Marcus Riley and Kelvin Dean, the MVP of the 2023 Celebration Bowl.

After his success at Florida A&M, Rispress joined Coach Sanders at Colorado, where he contributed to the Buffaloes' recruitment strategy. His work helped bring in key talent from Florida, with nearly a third of Colorado’s roster originating from the Sunshine State.

Now, Rispress joins a Florida State team coming off a disappointing 2-10 season. Expectations were high after FSU completed an undefeated regular season in 2023, but the program fell short in what many viewed as a contending year as they entered the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Rispress’s strong ties to Florida high school recruiting and his proven ability to develop winning rosters make him a significant addition to a coaching staff looking to turn things around.

FSU fans and analysts alike see this hire as a step toward revitalizing the program and returning it to its previous glory. With Rispress on board, the Seminoles will aim to regain their competitive edge in college football.