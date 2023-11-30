The ACC championship will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina when the Florida State Seminoles take on the Louisville Cardinal.

When Florida State and Louisville face off for the ACC Championship, there will be more than the ACC title on the line for Florida State. The Seminoles leaped Washington in Tuesday's latest College Football Playoff rankings, putting them at No.4 heading into conference championship weekend.

They will control their destiny, as an undefeated ACC champion will be nearly impossible to keep out of the playoff. Everyone has been waiting for Florida State to falter since the brutal leg injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis, but backup Tate Rodemaker has done enough to keep them undefeated.

Louisville is coming off a disappointing loss on rivalry week to the University of Kentucky, losing by a touchdown as seven-point favorites.

When and where is the ACC Championship game?

Florida State and Louisville will play in North Carolina at the home of the Carolina Panthers. The ACC Championship is at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff for the game on Saturday, Dec. 2, is at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Florida State vs. Louisville ACC Championship

ABC will be broadcasting the ACC Championship. You can also watch the Florida State vs. Louisville game with fuboTV. Joe Tessitore will provide the play-by-play, and Jesse Palmer will add color. Katie George joins the team as a sideline reporter.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, North Carolina

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Florida State -2.5 | O/U 47.5

Florida State storylines

Florida State has the opportunity to win their first ACC Championship since 2014. The odds would be in their favor if they hadn't lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a gruesome leg injury during their throwaway game against North Alabama. Tate Rodemaker was his replacement last week against rival Florida but didn't show the same poise as Travis, finishing just 12 for 25 with 134 yards. Trey Benson stole the show for Florida State, rushing for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

It's hard to look ahead when missing your star player, but the ACC championship is just a minor detail for this game. The outcome of this game has an enormous impact on how the rest of the college football playoff shakes out.

If Florida State wins, the committee cannot keep them out of the playoff. Sadly, many fans are hoping for a Florida State loss, as the caliber of the playoff will improve. Many people think that Florida State will get dominated in the playoff due to the Travis injury. The Florida State players and staff aren't listening to that noise.

Coach Mike Norvell said he had “not talked to the players about rankings at any point.” Their defensive end Jared Verse also had an opinion about the Travis injury, saying that the team has adopted a new motto, “Finish for 13,” a reference to Travis' jersey number, via CBS Sports.

“The whole season, 11 games, he was there every step of the way. He's still there. It means so much for us to go out there and put on for him,” Verse said.

There is no doubt that Florida State defying the odds and making a run in the playoffs without Travis would be a great story. Is Tate Rodemaker going to be the next Cardale Jones? Jones led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship in the first-ever College Football Playoff after taking over the starting job in the conference championship.

Louisville storylines

Louisville doesn't have the same pressure on their shoulders heading into the ACC championship. They are 10-2 and far out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Their best-case scenario for a bowl game would be to win this game and get a berth in the Orange Bowl. Louisville has never won an ACC Championship but won the Big East title in 2012.

Nevertheless, Jeff Brohm's first year in charge of Louisville has been a major success. He turned the team around this season, defeating Notre Dame, shutting out ranked Duke, and then defeating Miami on the road to finish with a 7-1 record in the conference.

“We're now in the national spotlight against an undefeated opponent that has a great chance of making the playoff,” Brohm said via Shane Connuck of the Charlotte Observer. “For us, we've got to prove our value. We've got to go out there and make this a competitive game.” There's no doubt that Louisville is leaning on the motivation of eliminating Florida State.

Louisville's offense will put the pressure on Florida State. Jack Plummer has 2,952 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Jawhar Jordan is second in the ACC with 1,076 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. If it wasn't for a costly loss to the University of Kentucky last week that knocked the team four spots down the ranking, there would be more hype around the program.

However, knocking Florida State out of playoff contention will make plenty of fans happy, who hope for a more competitive College Football Playoff in the last season of the four-team iteration.