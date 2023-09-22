Clemson looks to knock ACC rival Florida State from the ranks of the undefeated on Saturday. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Florida State-Clemson prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Florida State enters the game at 3-0 and ranked number four in the AP Poll. They opened the season with a sound win over then-ranked number five LSU. After being down at the half, Florida State scored 31 unanswered points to take the commanding lead and the win. The next week was against Southern Miss, and Florida State won 66-13. Then last week, it was a tight win against upset-minded Boston College. After going down early on an opening touchdown drive from Boston College, the Seminoles had a 17-10 lead at the half.

Florida State extended the lead to 31-10 in the third, but Boston College came roaring back. They scored to end the third quarter but missed the extra point. They scored again at the start of the fourth but failed on the two-point conversion. Then with five minutes last, Boston College scored again to make it a two-point game. It looked like Boston College would get the ball back, but a face-masking penalty gave Florida State the first down and the win.

Clemson enters the season at 2-1. They struggled to move the ball the first week against Duke, as Duke scored an upset 28-7. The offense came back to life the next two weeks though. They handled Charleston Southern with ease, taking a 66-17 win. Then, the next week, they handed Florida Atlantic a loss 48-14. They enter this match-up after two weeks to get their offense right, and at 0-1 in ACC play already, they will be looking to get a win and stay in the race for the title game. Like Florida State, they is dealing with a lot of injuries, which will impact both teams heavily in this game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Florida State-Clemson Odds

Florida State: -1.5 (-114)

Clemson: +1.5 (-106)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Flordia State's offense will go as far as Jordan Travis takes them. Last week against Boston College he went 15-24 for 222 yards and two scores. On the season he has passed for 739 yards and eight scored while throwing just one interception. He has also been protecting the ball better. In his first game, he threw two turnover-worthy passes, but it was just one the next week, and he did not throw one against Boston College. He also got solid blocking in the game against Boston College, being pressured just seven times and not having a sack. Still, when he scrambled or in his five-designed run, he took some big hits and did miss some time in the game with Boston College, so his health will be a concern in this game.

The receiving core needs to be better than they were against Boston College to get the win. That starts with Keon Coleman. After bringing in nine of 11 targets in his first game of the year, he did not bring in any of his three targets last week. All three passes were contested catches, but he failed to come down with any. That is the second straight week he did not come away with a contested catch in three tries.

Florida State will also need good production from the running game, which will be led by Trey Benson. Last time out he has just 38 yards on 12 attempts. He only caused one missed tackle, and his longest run of the game was just seven yards. The line did not help much. His average point of contact was less than two yards beyond the line of scrimmage in the game.

The defense also needs to be solid. Last time out, they had just 14 quarterbacks pressured in the game but did come away with three sacks. Rendardo Green was great in disguising blitzes, coming away with two quarterback pressures and a sack. He was okay in pass-defense. He did allow four of six targets at him to be completed, but he broke up a pass and did not allow a touchdown. Overall, Flordia State came away with four pass breakups and an interception in the game.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

If Clemson is going to cover, it is going to start with Cade Klubnik. Klubnik struggled in his first game of the season and was not solid in his second. In his first game, he was 27-43 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also threw two more turnover-worthy passes. The next week he had another interception, a turnover-worthy pass, and a fumble. Last week was his best. While Klubnik threw for just 169 yards, he had three touchdowns and no interceptions. He did throw two turnover-worthy passes though. Pressure has been an issue this year. Last week, he was pressured 11 times on just dropbacks. While he got the ball off nine times, Klubnik had to scramble for positive yards twice.

Clemson will also need a solid running game, and that will be led by Will Shipley. On the year he has run 36 times for 225 yards but has yet to score. He has protected the ball well, going without a fumble this year, while also causing 11 middle tackles. Clemson has been blocking well for him. His average depth of first contact is nearly three yards beyond the line of scrimmage, but they struggled last week, with an average depth of first contact just a half yard beyond the line of scrimmage.

Clemson will need to step up on defense as well. That is going to start with getting pressure on the quarterback. They managed to do that just 18 times against FAU and came away with only two sacks. That is a rate that will need to improve, especially if Jordan Travis is hurting. They also need solid pass defense. Last week Nate Wigginis was solid, allowing just one reception for a yard and coming away with an interception. Khalil Barnes was also good. He forced a fumble, broke up two passes, and came away with an interception in the game.

Final Florida State-Clemson Prediction & Pick

This game has a lot of implications. The winner will come away with the inside track to make the ACC title game. Meanwhile, a loss for Clemson all but eliminated them from the college football playoff picture. Clemson is at home in this one, where they have won seven of their last eight games against Top Ten ranked teams and have won 41 of their last 42. There are some major concerns for both sides in this game. If Jordan Travis is not fully healthy, Clemson could easily win, but at the same time, Clemson's offensive line was not good last week. Florida State will take advantage of that, take them, and lay the points.

Final Florida State-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Flordia State -1.5 (-114)