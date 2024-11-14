ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Florida heads across the state as they face Florida State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Florida State prediction and pick.

Florida comes into the game sitting at 3-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over USF before beating Jacksonville 81-60. They finished their three games with an 86-62 win over Grambling State. Still, Florida is just 1-2 against the spread this year. Meanwhile, Florida State is 3-0 as well. They have wins over Northern Kentucky, Rice, and Tarleton State. They have covered in two games, both of them at home, with them failing to cover on a neutral site against Rice.

Florida leads the all-time series 46-28 over Florida State. After losing seven in a row to Florida State, they have won the last three. They faced in 2023, and Florida would win the game 89-68.

Here are the Florida-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida-Florida State Odds

Florida: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -215

Florida State: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is sitting at 21st in KenPom's efficiency ratings this year. They are 15th in offensive efficiency and 51st in defensive efficiency this year. They have been scoring well this year, sitting 34th in points per game this year. Still, they have not shot well, sitting 96th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Florida has been solid on the boards, sitting 16th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game. Also, they sit 18th in blocks per game this year.

Walter Clayton Jr. has led the way this year. He is scoring 16.7 points per game this year while adding three rebounds and four assists per game this year. He is joined at guard this year by Will Richard. Richard is scoring 16.0 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds per game this year, and 1.3 assists. He also has 3.3 steals per game this season. Finally, Alijah Martin is scoring 12.3 points per game while leading the team with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also has 3.3 assists per game and four steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way. He is scoring 15.3 points per game this year while adding 4.7 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists. He also has 1.7 blocks per game. Joining him in the block party is Sam Alexis. Alexis is scoring 9.3 points per game, with 5.7 rebounds per game. He also has 1.7 blocks per game. Finally, center Rueben Chinyelu comes in with 7.3 points per game while having 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is 80th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings. they sit 136th in offensive efficiency while sitting 44th in defensive efficiency this year. The defense has been solid this year. They are 31st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 43rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year.

Jamir Watkins has led the way this year. He is scoring 18.3 points per game this year while adding 4.7 rebounds per game. Further, he has three steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Daquan Davis and Justin Thomas. Davis is scoring just 7.3 points per game, but adding two rebounds, two assists, and one block per game this year. Thomas is scoring seven points per game this year while adding 2.3 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game. Further, he has 1.3 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Taylor Bol Bowen leads the way. He is scoring nine points per game this year while adding six rebounds per game and two steals per game. He also has two blocks per game this year. Jerry Deng joins him in the front court. He is scoring 6.7 points per game, while adding 2.3 rebounds per game, one assists, and one steal per game. Finally, Malique Ewin is scoring 5.7 points per game while adding 4.3 assists per game this year.

Final Florida-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State will struggle to score on the inside in this game. Still, they will be getting to the line in this one, something they have done well all year. Further, they can work inside out to score in this game. Florida is scoring well, but they are not shooting efficiently. Florida State has been forcing bad shots all year and is one of the best in the nation in opponent-effective field goal percentage. That will keep it close in this one. Take Florida State.

Final Florida-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State +5.5 (-115)