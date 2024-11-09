ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida Panthers come in on a winning streak as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Flyers come in at 5-8-1 on the year. They have been solid as of late, winning three of their last five games. In the last game, they faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning took the 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal from Nikita Kucherov. Still, the Flyers would score late in the third period to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime, the Flyers would win the game in overtime. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won six straight. They are 10-3-1 on the year and last time out faced the Predators. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead after the first period and would extend it to 5-1 in the second period. They would go on to win 6-2.

Here are the Flyers-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Panthers Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +220

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Flyers vs Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with seven goals and eight assists on the year, while having four goals and an assist on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Matvei Michkov. Michkov has four goals and six assists on the year with three goals and four assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with three goals and five assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Owen Tippett leads the second line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with three goals and six assists on the year, sitting third on the team in points. He has four power-play assists but also had a minus-eight rating already this year. The Flyers also get production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim comes in with three goals and three assists on the year.

It is expected to be Samuel Ersson in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 4-2-1 on the year with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Ersson stopped eight shots in his last start in just 7:36 of gameplay. He left the game with an injury and is considered day-to-day.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers bring back their top guys from last year's Cup team. Sam Reinhart comes back to lead the first line. Last year he led the team with 57 goals while adding 37 assists, good for 94 total points. Reinhart has been great this year, with 11 goals and 11 assists on the season. He has two goals on the power play and three shorthanded. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just six games this year, coming away with two goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has four goals and three assists this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has eight goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has four goals and six assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has four goals and seven assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has three goals and five assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald had seven assists on the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected in goal for the Panthers. He is 7-2-1 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has won four straight starts and has been solid in the process. Last time out he stopped 16 of 18 shots in a win. In his last four starts, he has stopped 98 of 107 shots over the last four games. That is good for a .916 save percentage, with a 2.25 goals-against average.

Final Flyers-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers are the heavy favorite in odds in this early-season NHL game. The Flyers have struggled to score this year, scoring just 2.50 goals per game this season. Further, they have been average on the power play, sitting 15th in the NHL on the power play this year. The defense has also struggled, sitting 28th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Panthers are scoring 3.86 goals per game this year while sitting sixth in the NHL on the power play, and fifth on the penalty kill. The Panthers have been hot as of late and will continue that in this one.

Final Flyers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (-104)