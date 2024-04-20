After six seasons, Fisk University head basketball coach Kenny Anderson has resigned per a report by The Tennessean. The news was confirmed by Anderson via his Twitter/X profile on Saturday morning.
“I will enjoy my life, but I will miss everyone at @fiskuniversity ,I have been here for 5 years, and i truly love it,My daughter graduated from here ! I don ‘t know what else to say !!!”
I will enjoy my life, but I will miss everyone at @fiskuniversity ,I have been here for 5 years, and i truly love it,My daughter graduated from here ! I don ‘t know what else to say !!!
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) April 20, 2024
In a statement obtained by The Tennessean, Fisk University Athletic Director Valencia Jordan said, “We appreciate (Anderson's) contributions to the Fisk University men's basketball team and wish him well in his future pursuits.”
Kenny Anderson is a basketball lifer. He played college basketball for the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets from 1989-1991, then being selected 2nd overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets. He went on to play 15 years in the league, being named an NBA All-Star in 1994.
Anderson joined the Fisk University basketball program in 2018. He spoke about his hire in comments obtained by WKRN.
“When I walked away from it and I was home, well, retired,” Anderson said. “I was home in Florida, I didn’t know what I was going to do, and then President Rome called me up, said, ‘We might have a job for you here at Fisk,’ so I came down to visit Fisk and he said, ‘We need some work,’ but I said, ‘It don’t matter. I’m a coach, it’s something I love to do, and I’ll coach these young men.'”
Per Anderson's comments obtained by WKRN, he also spoke about how special it was to coach at an HBCU.
“I’m very emotional when it comes to them, [the] program that I’m coaching and I’m teaching these guys. The game is easy to teach. I played the game with my eyes closed, but my life lessons that I’ve learned from my head coach, I’m giving it off to them.”
In his time at Fisk, he went 33-79. The team's best performance under his leadership came in the 2023-2024 season as the Bulldogs finished 14-16 overall and 10-8 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.