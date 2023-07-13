The original Maroon 5 drummer and founder Ryan Dusick is much better since being kicked out of the band. When he was kicked out in 2006, his world changed forever and he battled his addiction. But now, he's doing much better and has a fulfilling life as a therapist. He shared his story in his memoir Harder to Breathe, per People.

In his memoir, he recounts the day he got the boot. Maroon 5 had just made it big, but Dusick developed involuntary wrist spasms or yips. Adam Levine initiated the conversation: “Here it is, man. I’m worried . . . I’m really worried. I just don’t know what’s going on with you and your arm at this point, and I don’t think we can wait any longer to see if you can come back from whatever’s going on . . . We have an album to make.”

“I was 27, 28 years old when that happened. I had been in the band for 12 years at that point,” Ryan Dusick reflected in his memoir. “These were my best friends and people that I had been in such a tight relationship for such a long time and dreaming these big dreams, and we were finally at this moment in our lives when it was all coming to fruition, so it was impossible to really deal with the loss of all of that. It wasn't just losing a career. It was losing my whole identity.”

After leaving, he suffered from addiction and substance abuse: “I went through all of the cycles that an addict goes through before I finally hit rock bottom,” he said.

With time, Dusick had “a series of humbling experiences” leading him to “a moment of clarity.” He went to rehab and found “connection” and “community.” Since then, he has led his life with purpose which motivated him to further his education and become a therapist and coach. He's been sober ever since, and the experience influenced him to write this book.