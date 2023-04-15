Fortnite Eren Jaeger Here’s everything you need to know on how to unlock Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger as a playable character in Fortnite.

Every season of Fortnite comes with a special skin in the Battle Pass that can be unlocked by completing a series of quests. For this Chapter 4: Season 2’s Battle Pass, it will feature a skin from the most awaited crossover for Fortnite. Attack on Titan will be in collaboration with Fortnite as they feature Eren Jaeger as the special skin in the Battle Pass.

In this mid-season of the Battle Pass, fans can finally unlock the Eren Jaeger skin by completing a set of Eren Jaeger Quests. There are also a lot of matching cosmetics including a Titan Strike Pickaxe and a Basement Key Back Bling to get.

To unlock the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to own the current season’s Battle Pass and then complete all of the Eren Jaeger Quests. There are a total of eight quests to do and you can see them once you open the in-game Quests menu. You don’t need to reach a specific level or earn any Battle Stars to unlock Eren Jaeger. You can immediately do all the quests and in return, get the skin as well as other various rewards up for grabs.

All Eren Jaeger Quests and Rewards

Here are all the quests you need to do in Fortnite and the rewards that would come with it to finally get the Eren Jaeger skin.

QUEST REWARD Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear (1) A World Without Walls Loading Screen Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) Eren’s Faceoff Spray Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square (1) Basement Key Back Bling Visit Guard Towers (5) Scout Regiment Salute Emote Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear Attacks (4) Titan Strike Pickaxe Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) Determined Eren Emoticon Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear (50) Regiment Gear Wrap Damage opponents while airborne (300) Attack on Titan Banner Icon Complete all Eren Jaeger Quests (8) Eren Jaeger Skin

Complete all of these quests and claim their rewards before the current Fortnite season ends on Friday, June 2, 2023.

