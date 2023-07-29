After a stellar college basketball career with Wisconsin, Frank Kaminsky has struggled to translate his college basketball success into the NBA. In his eight-year NBA career, Kaminsky has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, and the Houston Rockets. In fact, it seems like Kaminsky could be taking his talents to the Euroleague in the near future, with Maccabi Tel Aviv reportedly interested in his services, per eurohoops.net. But while Kaminsky's NBA career looks bleak, his personal life could be said otherwise. In fact, Kaminsky definitely had an offseason filled with love. For this piece, let's get to know more about Frank Kaminsky's wife Ashley Brewer.

Frank Kaminsky's wife Ashley Brewer

Ashley Brewer was born on December 13, 1991 in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended Chaparral High School. Here, Brewer had a solid amateur swimming career. For her efforts, Brewer garnered 12 prep All-American distinctions and was the 2009 Arizona 4A state champion in the 100y backstroke. She would lead Chaparral to a pair of state championships. Furthermore, Brewer was also awarded the 2010 Female Athlete of the Year, according to usctrojans.com.

After graduating from high school, Brewer studied at the University of Texas. For University of Texas, Brewer made the Finals in the Big 12 Championships for the 100y and the 200y back. In addition to this, the Chaparral standout also qualified for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100m back, where she ranked 83rd.

Two years after studying in University of Texas, Brewer transferred to the University of Southern California, where she continued her college swimming career.

Career as a Sports Anchor

After completing university studies at USC, Brewer would embark on a career as a sports anchor. First, she worked as a college football reporter for Cox 7. At the same time, she was also a fixture in KGUN-9.

With more experiences under her belt, Brewer would work for ABC. She served as a host for ABC7. Here, she was part of the team that covered the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2020 World Series and the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LVI. In addition to this, Brewer also juggled her time by hosting ABC's The Bachelor Winter Games.

After a solid stint with ABC, Brewer was then recruited by ESPN. Here, she worked as a host for The Replay. Apart from The Replay, Brewer also headlined other ESPN programs including SportsNation and ESPN Radio's GameNight.

Brewer last worked for ESPN's SportsCenter, where she anchored for two years. Unfortunately, the former USC standout swimmer was one of the known personnel laid off by ESPN, according to Yahoo Sports. Coincidentally, the lay off came just around one week before her wedding.

I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host Sportscenter. I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way.

I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next. — Ashley Brewer (@ashbrewkaminsky) June 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marrying Frank Kaminsky

Kaminsky and Brewer reportedly met back in 2017, per People. After seeing Brewer on ABC7, Kaminsky was in awe of her beauty and wanted to meet her in person. After exchanging DMs, Kaminsky and Brewer officially met after the Charlotte Hornets took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In an interview, Kaminsky described the event, “She was so beautiful I had to try and find a way to meet her. Just so happened that she was in New York visiting a friend the same time as me when I was out there on a road trip to play the Knicks. I asked her to get dinner and we instantly had a connection.”

After a few years of bonding together as friends, Kaminsky and Brewer's friendship would eventually blossom into romance. The 7'0 center eventually confessed his feelings for the former ESPN Sports Anchor. And in 2022, the NBA center popped the question while the couple was spending time together at Maui, Hawaii.

Roughly a year after their engagement, Kaminsky and Brewer eventually shared their vows together after they held a wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

After marrying the 7'0 NBA center, Brewer had only good things to say about marrying him, “We started our relationship as friends, and it’s only grown stronger and more fun every day. We both value our faith and the commitment of marriage, I couldn’t be more grateful to start a life with someone who shares the same values and has the same goals for a family that I have.”

On the other hand, Kaminsky certainly feels the same way about marrying Brewer.

The former Rockets center said, “Ashley is truly the most amazing woman I have ever met. She is so kind to everyone she meets, works so hard to be successful in her career, she always stands up for what she believes in and one day will be such an amazing mother. Each and every day with her is special, and I am so lucky I get to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Now married, the couple will be spending their honeymoon in Bora Bora. Although the future of their respective careers have taken an uncertain turn, their marriage certainly opens a new promising chapter in their lives.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Frank Kaminsky's wife Ashley Brewer.