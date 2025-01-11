Freddie Prinze Jr. loves professional wrestling. He worked for WWE as a writer, has a podcast about wrestling conveniently named Wrestling with Freddie, and even has eyes for opening his own promotion, as he's been hinting at for literally years now across his various media ventures.

How is that going? Well, on a recent episode of his podcast, Prinze broke it down, noting that he does have interest from television companies but no collection of contracted talent to put on the air.

“The company I was trying to work with, not the distributor, but the wrestling company I wanted to work with, we just couldn’t come up with a deal. So, I’m literally a dude with a tv deal without a promotion. The only promotion I want to buy is probably a little bit too big, I don’t know if it is. I would basically have to buy an existing company and bring them to the table and then produce the show there under the rules of whatever those rules would be,” Prinze explained via Fightful.

“It may not be a 52 week a year promotion, it may be a 32 week a year promotion, it may be a 22 week a year promotion. Some of these shows only want ten episodes. So if it’s only something like that where it would be ten episodes, it’s not worth me buying an expensive promotion because I can’t recuperate enough of the money for me or for my investors. It would have to be a minimum of probably 30 to 40 episodes a year, and then if that money was right per episode where I felt like I could make my money back and if I had investors making their money based on the promises that had to be made, then yeah, for sure, I would be all in. But if I can’t, then I won’t, because I’m not gonna lose people’s money, and I’m not gonna throw my money away either. I’m in a, not in a holding pattern, but I have to turn this truck in a different direction because off the cliff is not going to do it. There’s a wrestler on the Sam Roberts show that spoke a little bit about a project he was working on which was my project, so I’ve already had to change directions more than once.”

Wow, talk about a disappointing turn of events.

Fortunately, Prinze isn't letting it get him down, as he knows in the end, something will work out, whether he can elevate an existing promotion or has to build his own from scratch.

“So, I’m not giving up, I’m not quitting, it didn’t break me, but I definitely have to adjust course in order to pull this off,” Prinze noted. “Who knows, I might buy something out there that you guys are all familiar with and find a home for it and sell the sh*t out of it and try to help make it big. If not, I’ll build my own thing from scratch and do it the slow way, establish it, and sell it.”