Former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton made her long-awaited return at the 2026 Royal Rumble match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A Friday Night SmackDown Superstar, Stratton has yet to appear on the blue brand following her comeback.

Stratton was last seen losing to Jade Cargill on the Nov. 1, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Now heavily expected to enter SmackDown and reignite her feud with Cargill, Stratton recently showed off and flaunted her new cosmetic additions.

In a series of Instagram photos, Stratton showcased her new dental charms. A few months ago, Stratton had chipped her tooth at WrestleMania 41; however, she no longer sports that damage and has allegedly fixed it. The recently uploaded pictures showed Stratton with a tooth charm on her upper front teeth, also known as the upper right lateral incisor.

Tooth charms are generally considered a purely cosmetic, aesthetic, and temporary addition to the teeth. These are also known as dental jewelry, normally used for fashion, adding a sparkle to one's smile.

Charlotte Flair had recently recalled her infamous promo with Tiffany Stratton

Last year, ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair and Stratton engaged in a heated off-script jab against each other. Recently, speaking in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, Flair reflected on that moment and addressed her thoughts.

“I look at every positive and negative that has happened in my career, and I try to learn from [them], try to grow from [them]. And I think I have since then. [I] took it as a stepping stone to grow and learn.” Both women later apologized to each other and moved on, which was later depicted on WWE Unreal on Netflix.