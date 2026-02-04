While many were happy to see Brie Bella's WWE return at the Royal Rumble, perhaps none were more so than the “Ring General” Gunther.

A video surfaced of Gunther dancing to Bella's entrance music during the Royal Rumble match. The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) loved the video and reacted to it on their podcast. Brie said, “Someone showed me that today and I was like, ‘Oh s**t.' I love it.”

Nikki & Brie react to Gunther’s dancing video to ‘Brie Mode’ 😭 https://t.co/kdu6iFOK9x pic.twitter.com/BXFFLet3I5 — 𝑴 ☆ (@thebellasfave) February 3, 2026

“I love it,” Nikki said of the video. “They've been doing memes where they put a Bella Army hat on him — they're calling him the ‘General of the Bella Army.'”

She added that she wants to do “something” with Gunther. Granted, she doesn't want to take away from his gimmick, but she wants the collaboration to happen in some capacity.

“I don't want to kill the gimmick, but we need to do something with Gunther backstage [even if] it's just for social media,” she added.

Brie Bella's epic WWE return at the 2026 Royal Rumble

The Bella Twins were both part of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble. Nikki first entered at #25, marking her return after a brief hiatus.

Brie then entered the fray four spots later. She was the penultimate entrant in the match (Tiffany Stratton would follow her), and she lasted almost seven minutes and eliminated one Superstar.

Now, the Bella Twins appear set to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship. Currently, the team of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky holds the titles, so the Bellas will have stiff competition.

While Nikki has been an active in-ring performer for most of the last year, the Royal Rumble marked the return of Brie after four years. Her last appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

However, she has not been on the active roster since 2019. She retired from in-ring action and made the announcement on Total Bellas.