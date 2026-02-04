Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has been arrested after allegedly violating his probation, multiple outlets reported.

Mahomes Sr. is serving five years of probation following a DWI incident on Feb. 3, 2024, in Smith County, Texas. District Attorney Jacob Putnam told local news outlet CBS19.

According to the outlet, “his probation officer was notified on Jan. 5 that Pat Mahomes had a high alcohol reading on his alcohol ankle monitor on Jan. 1 (New Year's Day). But when he submitted a urine analysis on Jan. 5, the lab report came back negative for alcohol at the time. Another urine test taken on Jan. 9 came back negative for alcohol as well.”

By allegedly consuming alcohol, the elder Mahomes would violate his probation. In addition to not consuming alcohol, he must complete 160 community service hours, a substance abuse evaluation through the probation department, a life skills course, enrollment in the DWI repeat offender program and Alcohol Anonymous classes, according to the outlet. He was sentenced in September.

He was taken into custody early Tuesday, Feb. 3, morning, and there has not been a court date set at this time. He has been arrested for DUI a total of three times.

The three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback addressed his father's 2024 arrest last year.

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things,” Mahomes said in an exclusive look at the docuseries per The New York Post.

The former MLB pitcher shared what it meant for him to go through that and how hard it was for him to tell his son.

“It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he revealed.

“I called him right after … I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’ … I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

If convicted Mahomes Sr. faces up to 10 years in prison.