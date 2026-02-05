While he's best known as one of WWE's color commentators, former Superstar Corey Graves is embarking on a new venture outside of the ring — becoming a college professor.

TribLIVE detailed Graves' latest venture. Graves' journey to becoming a professor began a couple of years ago when Point Park University asked him to speak to their broadcasting students. They wanted him back, and he called the second time “better than the first.”

Admittedly, he was surprised to be asked to teach a class. He called the email exchange the “most absurd thing I'd ever heard of.” But he still impressed those at the school, including Dr. Bernie Ankney at Point Park University.

“I was really impressed with the way he interacted and mentored 18-, 19-, 20-year-old students and just watching the energy he brought to his presentation,” Ankney explained. “I thought it would be worth looking into Corey teaching a class. Somebody like that, if you put him in the classroom, students are familiar with his work.”

Now that WWE is part of its parent company, TKO Group Holdings Inc., the company is more comfortable collaborating with others and allowing its talent to take on new projects.

“TKO has seemingly been a lot more open to collaboration and allowing talent to step outside WWE, more so than the old WWE regime,” Graves revealed. “Anybody who works for WWE has had an opportunity of some sort that they’ve had to turn down because they couldn’t get permission, or it was a conflict of interest. This really isn’t a wrestling class; it was a broadcasting class. I took it to my manager, and they’ve been supportive to help me with making this happen.”

What college is WWE commentator Corey Graves a professor at?

Graves will be teaching a class at Point Park University, a private university located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is a natural fit for Graves, who is a Pittsburgh native.

Currently, Graves is also the color commentator of Monday Night RAW. He works alongside Michael Cole. Previously, he has jumped between RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT. Additionally, he has done commentary for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which WWE recently acquired.