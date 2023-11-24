Fresno State faces San Diego State. Our college football odds series has our Fresno State San Diego State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Bulldogs from Fresno were marching toward a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game. They had beaten UNLV and Boise State, two of the foremost contenders for the Mountain West's big end-of-season showcase. They had the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Rebels and Broncos as a result of those wins. They had the inside track. They just needed to take care of business against San Jose State and New Mexico. They had to win at least one of those two games if not both, but instead, they went 0-2. The loss at San Jose State — a competitive team fighting for a bowl bid — was one thing. That could be explained. FSU earned two very tough home-field wins and then went on the road and got ambushed by an opponent with a lot to play for.

The loss to New Mexico at home was a lot harder to explain. New Mexico is going nowhere in terms of bowl eligibility. The Lobos were eliminated from that chase earlier this season. FSU was at home. The Bulldogs were favored by more than 20 points. They scored two early touchowns and had a 14-3 lead.

Then it all fell apart. Fresno was shockingly dominated in the final 35 minutes of that game. At the end of the first half and throughout the second half, New Mexico became a juggernaut, overwhelming Fresno State at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and simply dominating with the ground game. New Mexico pulverized FSU again and again with simple running plays. No tricks, no gimmicks. New Mexico just punched Fresno in the teeth, and the Bulldogs didn't have an answer. How will Fresno respond against SDSU, in what will be Brady Hoke's last game not only as SDSU's head coach, but as a collegiate head coach?

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs have collapsed the past two weeks. One would think they will be angry and motivated, and will respond accordingly in this game. Fresno was a really good team in the first two months of the season. The only thing more surprising than a two-game losing streak would be a three-game skid completed by a not-very-good SDSU team which lacks weapons on offense and has not been especially robust on defense. SDSU has run out of steam, and Fresno should be able to take advantage of that reality. Jeff Tedford, the coach of the Bulldogs, has done too much good work with this program — both in the first two months of this season, and in his overall tenure at the school — to allow the season to unravel even more than it has to this point. He will find answers while Brady Hoke will lack solutions.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

This is Brady Hoke's last game as a football coach. The Aztecs will want to play very hard and rally around their coach in his swan song. College football is an emotional game, and SDSU will play with a ton of emotion in the season finale, lifting the Aztecs past the Bulldogs in an outright upset, not just a point-spread cover.

Final Fresno State-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

The Brady Hoke angle and the emotions it contains will make this game harder, not easier, to pick. Stay away from this one and wait to consider a potential live-betting opportunity if it arises. A pregame pick is best avoided here. Look at the first quarter at the very least before making a play on this contest at the end of a turbulent and volatile Mountain West football season.



