ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State-Utah State.

One of the final conference games of the night on a loaded Saturday in college basketball is this Mountain West Conference clash between Fresno State and Utah State. These teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum in the Mountain West and on a national level. Utah State is clearly headed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Aggies, as a program, have the uncanny ability to change coaches and still get great results. Utah State has become the airport program in college basketball. Translated: Coaches fly into Logan, work for one to three years there, and then fly out to a bigger job in a power conference. This is what happened to Danny Sprinkle, who came in, did a good job, and then left as soon as the Washington Huskies had an open coaching job. Jerrod Calhoun of Youngstown State came in to replace him, and the team hasn't missed a beat.

USU has just one loss this season. The Aggies are unbeaten in Mountain West play. They have won at San Diego State and Nevada. They have already banked a lot of really good results, including and especially in games played away from home. They are tough to beat on their own floor, so this obviously represents a huge challenge for Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are at the bottom end of the Mountain West. They aren't as talented as most of the teams in the league. Their offense goes through droughts, and their defense just hasn't been consistent enough to keep them in a lot of games. The margins are really small for this team, and that's part of why Fresno State is such a large underdog in this game. Fresno State needs to turn games into rockfights, ugly slugfests in which the pace is slow and there is not a lot of offense. That will be hard against Utah State, which came back from an 18-point deficit a week ago to stun San Diego State on the road. Utah State can instantly turn a game around with its offense and overall skill.

Here are the Fresno State-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Utah State Odds

Fresno State: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2400

Utah State: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 157.5 (-115)

Under: 157.5 (-105)

How to Watch Fresno State vs Utah State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is enormous, and while Utah State is unquestionably a much, much better team, it remains that this is still a conference game. Conference opponents know each other well. They face each other twice a season, sometimes three if they meet in the conference tournament. Coaching staffs know the opposition and its personnel and what sets they run. Conference games are generally contentious, even between teams with a talent disparity. Fresno State will be up for this game and will be intent on putting up a good fight. Fresno State could lose by 24 points and still cover. That's hard to pass up.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State has won some really tough road games against good opponents. Now USU comes home to face a bad opponent. This could be a 35-point blowout.

Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Fresno State, but we have no interest in this one. Pass.

Final Fresno State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +24.5