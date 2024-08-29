ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college football season has begun as Furman will face Ole Miss. We're live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a Furman-Ole Miss prediction and pick for Week 1.

Furman enters the new season off a 10-3 year, including 7-1 in the Southern Conference. Additionally, the Paladins were 6-0 at home and 4-3 on the road. Evan DiMaggio will return after leading the team in tackles. Also, wide receiver Joshua Harris, the All-Southern Conference selection, returns after gathering 42 receptions for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Clark also returns after getting 12 sacks.

Ole Miss enters the new season after a year where they went 11-2, including 6-2 in the SEC. Furthermore, they were 7-0 at home and 3-2 away from home. Quarterback Jaxson Dart returns after passing for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Unfortunately, they lost Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State.

Ulysses Bentley returns after rushing 95 times for 540 yards and averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Likewise, wide receiver Tre Harris is back after catching 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. But the Rebels lost Dayton Wade and Cedric Johnson. However, they added Walter Nolen, who will be a pass-rushing machine.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since November 14, 1924. The final score of that lone meeting was 7-2 in favor of Ole Miss.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Furman-Ole Miss Odds

Furman: +42.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NA

Ole Miss: -42.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NA

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How to Watch Furman vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Furman Could Cover The Spread/Win

Furman is the heaviest of underdogs this weekend in college football. Remarkably, no money line being available should tell you everything about how the oddsmakers feel about their chances of actually winning this game.

Quarterback Tyler Huff is gone and off to Jacksonville State. Therefore, Carson Jones takes over after passing for 542 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions last season.

Dominic Roberto is gone. Who will run the ball? Myion Hicks is an option after rushing 36 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns on a 6.4 yards per carry rate. Likewise, Jayauan Smith is another choice, after rushing 28 times for 123 yards and two scores. Colton Hinton will be the top option to catch the ball after he had 33 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

Clark leads the defense and had 22 solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, DiMaggio had five sacks and one forced fumble. But this defense lost cornerback Travis Blackshear. Former cornerback Cally Chizik is now the defensive coach, and he will help the current crop evolve into better players.

Furman will cover the spread if they can run the ball and dominate the time of possession. Then, they need to make some plays on defense to stop the Ole Miss attack.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Losing Deion Smith will hurt the Rebels. He transferred to Ole Miss this offseason, but he will not join the team due to unknown circumstances. The Rebels will do everything they can to make up for this.

Antwane “Juice” Wells is the new wide receiver looking to make an impact. The Rebels hope he can be the guy they rely on to make the big play. Harris is also still around and is looking to take that next step. Ultimately, the combination of Wells and Harris can make big strides and do some damage. Tight end Caden Prieskorn has the potential to do even more. Significantly, he had 30 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense will be ready to roar. Nolen will look to disrupt the pass and stop the run. Therefore, look for him to be the central piece of this defense. J.K. Peagues had 3.5 sacks and 18 solo tackles last season and will look to disrupt the flow of the offense. Likewise, Suntine Perkins had 3.5 sacks and 18 solo tackles and will also be one of the central figures in this defense. The Rebels would love for both of these guys to take the next step in this defense.

Ole Miss will cover the spread because Wells and Harris will both make some plays to help the Rebels score some early points. Then, the defense will do enough to dominate this game.

Final Furman-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

The 18th-ranked Ole Miss is the heavy favorite for a reason. Overall, they are an elite team, even without the transfer they had. Furman will look to put up a fight early. However, the talent from Ole Miss will eventually take flight, and the Rebels will light up the scoreboard. Don't expect this to be close at all. Consequently, Ole Miss will be too much for Furman and score multiple touchdowns to put this one away early. They cover the spread.

Final Furman-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss: -42.5 (-110)