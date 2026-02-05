Brawl Stars Season 47 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Brawlentines is the theme for Season, with 60 free rewards for everyone who completes the Brawl Pass this month. Without further ado, let's look at all Rewards for the Brawl Stars Season 47 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 47 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Resource Keys, Starr Drops, & More

TIERFREE PASSBRAWL PASSBRAWL PASS PLUS
Free TierResource KeyResource KeyBuffie Key
11000 Power Points1000 Coins100 Gems
21000 Coins500 Power PointsSkin Key
3Mega Box1000 BlingResource Key
4200 Credits100 CreditsBrawler Key
5Chaos DropPlayer Pin Pin3000 Coins
610 Gems10 Gems1500 Power Points
7Starr Drop100 Bling1500 Bling
81000 Coins100 Credits
9Starr Drop500 Bling
101000 Power Points500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12200 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropPlayer Pin
141000 Coins500 Coins
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop500 Bling
201000 Coins1000 Coins
21Chaos DropNew Spray
221000 Coins100 Credits
23Starr Drop100 Bling
24500 Power Points500 Power Points
25500 Credits1000 Credits
2610 Gems10 Gems
27Starr Drop100 Bling
28100 Credits100 Credits
29Chaos DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins500 Power Points
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32200 Credits100 Credits
33Starr Drop200 Credits
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
361000 Coins100 Credits
37Chaos DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins500 Coins
41Starr Drop10 Gems
4210 Gems1000 Coins
43Chaos Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins
45Starr DropPlayer Icon
46100 Credits100 Credits
47Starr Drop100 Bling
48500 Coins1000 Coins
49200 Power Points100 Credits
50Legendary Starr Drop500 Power Points
51Starr Drop500 Coins
521000 Coins100 Bling
53Starr Drop100 Credits
54200 Power PointsBrawler Key
55Mega Box1000 Coins
56200 Bling100 Bling
57200 Power Points1000 Coins
581000 Coins200 Credits
59500 Power PointsSkin Key
60Chaos Drop“Crimelord” Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 47 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers – 3,600 Power Points, 12,500 Coins, 1,400 Credits, 2 Mega Boxes, 6 Chaos Drops, 1 Legendary Starr Drop, a Resource Key, and Starr Drops of varying rarities, as well as 200 Bling. With the Resource Key, you can earn 2,000 Power Points, 2,000 Coins, or 5,000 Bling.

Lastly, the final free reward includes a Chaos Drop. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Glowbert.

Brawl Pass ($8.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive 2,500 more credits, 9,500 more Coins, 2,500 Power Points, an extra Resource Key, and more. Furthermore, they receive a Skin Key, a Player Title, and Bling. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus ($12.99) players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost for their season progress. Furthermore, they receive an additional seven rewards, which include four keys (Brawler, Resource, Skin, Buffie), as well as Coins, Power Points, and Bling.

When you reach level 60 of the Brawl Pass, you can choose your reward every time you earn 2,800 XP. These rewards range from Angelic Drops to other resources.

Overall, Season 47 brings a Brawlentines theme to the game. But more importantly, this marks the second season of a brand new Brawl Pass. Overall. it includes a total of 60 rewards now for both the paid and free track, if you can manage to earn all the rewards.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 47!

