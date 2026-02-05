Brawl Stars Season 47 brings a new Brawl Pass with all sorts or rewards you can earn. Brawlentines is the theme for Season, with 60 free rewards for everyone who completes the Brawl Pass this month. Without further ado, let's look at all Rewards for the Brawl Stars Season 47 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 47 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Resource Keys, Starr Drops, & More

The Brawlentines Season is here to steal your 💗 💥 Get 3 Chaos Drops from today's Daily Wins!

🌹 Heartbroken Rico & Brawlentine's Angelo (plus Chromas) + "Your Brawlentine" Title in the Brawl Pass

💋 Brawlentine's Bear Shade, Baddie Alli and Love Potion Squeak Skins will be in… pic.twitter.com/oiGX15Sis4 — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) February 5, 2026

TIER FREE PASS BRAWL PASS BRAWL PASS PLUS Free Tier Resource Key Resource Key Buffie Key 1 1000 Power Points 1000 Coins 100 Gems 2 1000 Coins 500 Power Points Skin Key 3 Mega Box 1000 Bling Resource Key 4 200 Credits 100 Credits Brawler Key 5 Chaos Drop Player Pin Pin 3000 Coins 6 10 Gems 10 Gems 1500 Power Points 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling 1500 Bling 8 1000 Coins 100 Credits

9 Starr Drop 500 Bling 10 1000 Power Points 500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling 12 200 Credits 100 Credits 13 Starr Drop Player Pin 14 1000 Coins 500 Coins 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling 16 100 Credits 100 Credits 17 Starr Drop Player Pin 18 10 Gems 10 Gems

19 Starr Drop 500 Bling 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 21 Chaos Drop New Spray 22 1000 Coins 100 Credits 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling 24 500 Power Points 500 Power Points 25 500 Credits 1000 Credits 26 10 Gems 10 Gems 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling 28 100 Credits 100 Credits

29 Chaos Drop Player Pin 30 1000 Coins 500 Power Points 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling 32 200 Credits 100 Credits 33 Starr Drop 200 Credits 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling 36 1000 Coins 100 Credits 37 Chaos Drop Player Pin 38 10 Gems 10 Gems

39 Starr Drop 100 Bling 40 1000 Coins 500 Coins 41 Starr Drop 10 Gems 42 10 Gems 1000 Coins 43 Chaos Drop 100 Bling 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 45 Starr Drop Player Icon 46 100 Credits 100 Credits 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling 48 500 Coins 1000 Coins

49 200 Power Points 100 Credits 50 Legendary Starr Drop 500 Power Points

51 Starr Drop 500 Coins 52 1000 Coins 100 Bling 53 Starr Drop 100 Credits 54 200 Power Points Brawler Key 55 Mega Box 1000 Coins 56 200 Bling 100 Bling 57 200 Power Points 1000 Coins 58 1000 Coins 200 Credits 59 500 Power Points Skin Key 60 Chaos Drop “Crimelord” Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Stars Season 47 Rewards for the Free Pass & Brawl Pass. To level up your Pass, you must earn XP. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, you need to play matches, and complete quests. Furthermore, XP Doublers earned via Starr Drops help boost your pass progression.

For free-to-play users, the Free pass offers – 3,600 Power Points, 12,500 Coins, 1,400 Credits, 2 Mega Boxes, 6 Chaos Drops, 1 Legendary Starr Drop, a Resource Key, and Starr Drops of varying rarities, as well as 200 Bling. With the Resource Key, you can earn 2,000 Power Points, 2,000 Coins, or 5,000 Bling.

Lastly, the final free reward includes a Chaos Drop. Who knows? This Starr Drop might help you receive one of the game's newest Mythic Brawler, Glowbert.

Brawl Pass ($8.99) or Pass Plus ($9.99) players earn even more rewards. Essentially, Brawl Pass Players receive 2,500 more credits, 9,500 more Coins, 2,500 Power Points, an extra Resource Key, and more. Furthermore, they receive a Skin Key, a Player Title, and Bling. Additionally, you receive more gems, which you can use to unlock new brawlers, Hypercharge abilities, or skins.

Lastly, Brawl Pass Plus ($12.99) players can earn every single reward this season, along with a 20% XP boost for their season progress. Furthermore, they receive an additional seven rewards, which include four keys (Brawler, Resource, Skin, Buffie), as well as Coins, Power Points, and Bling.

When you reach level 60 of the Brawl Pass, you can choose your reward every time you earn 2,800 XP. These rewards range from Angelic Drops to other resources.

Overall, Season 47 brings a Brawlentines theme to the game. But more importantly, this marks the second season of a brand new Brawl Pass. Overall. it includes a total of 60 rewards now for both the paid and free track, if you can manage to earn all the rewards.

Best of luck earning all the different rewards you can in Season 47!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.