Xbox Players can play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (MP & Zombies only) for free this weekend. Black Ops 6 is the next entry in Treyarch's long-running series, with new improvements. From the new omnimovement system, to the return of round-based zombies, there's a lot to check out. While you won't be able to play the game's campaign, it's multiplayer and Zombies modes will be available to Xbox Series X|S

How Can You Play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 For Free This Weekend? (Feb 6th-10th)

Xbox players (Xbox One, Series X|S) can play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for free from Thursday, February 6th (10am Pacific) to Monday, February 10th (10am Pacific). You do not need an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Therefore, it is completely free for anyone this weekend.

However, players will be limited to the game's Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Modes like Campaign will not be available during this free play weekend. That said, there's still plenty to dive into this weekend.

Firstly, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 just launched its second season, which added new maps, modes, and weapons for players to try out. BO6 features a new omnimovement system which lets you sprint in any direction. This new free-flow movement mechanic helps you navigate the map much easier than ever before.

Furthermore, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 brings back round-based zombies. While there's still an overarching plot, you can survive for as long as you want against waves of the undead. However, like MW3, you can extract at any time to avoid death. In Season 2, the developers released a new map, “The Tomb”, which is full of easter eggs and more to check out.

Black Ops 6 is just one of three games that's free on Xbox this weekend. Players can also download Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed for free at no cost. However, you'll need at least a Core subscription in order to download the third free game, NBA 2K25. Overall, there's a lot of variety in this weekend's lineup.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for free on Xbox this weekend. We hope you enjoy trying out both the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. If you're into the latter, check out some of our Zombies guides on things like perks and more.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.